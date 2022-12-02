Watch: Joe Biden's awkward 42-second handshake with France's Macron

As US president Joe Biden welcomed France's Emmanuel Macron to the White House, it began with a 42-second handshake between the two leaders. In his speech, Joe Biden mispronounced the name of Emmanuel Macron, Telegraph reported.

This was Emmanuel Macron's first state visit of Joe Biden's administration. In a speech, the US president also referred to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat from the War of Independence era, as "Marcus de Lafayette".

Speaking outside the White House, Joe Biden looked at Emmanuel Macron and pronounced his name "Macrone", rhyming with "alone".

“From the spirit of Marcus de Lafayette who helped secure the success of our revolution...,” Joe Biden said.

Joe Biden's awkward 42 second handshake with President Macron pic.twitter.com/BmHnLK0tVp — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 1, 2022

Joe Biden later used the same "Macrone" pronunciation for the French president in the Oval Office. Joe Biden and his wife Jill greeted Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte with hugs, kisses and broad smiles. The two couples dined together informally on Wednesday night.

Joe Biden welcomed France as "our oldest ally, our unwavering partner in freedom's cause" as both the leaders celebrated their countries' alliance against Russia and as defenders of democracy.

“France and the United States are facing down Vladimir Putin's grasping ambition for conquest, and Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, which has once more shattered peace on the continent of Europe,” Joe Biden said.

“France and the United States are once again defending the democratic values and universal human rights which are the heart of both our nations,” he added.

