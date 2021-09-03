Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami announces celebration over US withdrawal: Report

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced celebrations and prayers on Friday across the country on the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan, news agency ANI reported on citing neighbouring country's vernacular media. ANI cited Jasarat and Daily Asas as saying that Muslims across the country will celebrate in mosques and madrassas at the request of the Jamaat-e-Islami chairperson.

Jamaat-e-Islami chairperson Siraj-ul Haq said that after the withdrawal of the US and Nato forces from Afghanistan, the responsibilities of the Afghan Taliban have increased as the country has turned into a dilapidated structure after a long war. "Conspiratorial elements want to push devastated Afghanistan back to civil war, but I am sure they will fail, by the grace of Allah Almighty," Siraj-ul Haq was quoted as saying.

In August, Siraj-ul Haq reportedly said the "peaceful taking over" of Kabul by the Taliban was actually a defeat of the US and a victory of the Afghan people and the Islamic world. According to The News International, Siraj-ul Haq also praised the Taliban for declaring peace, non-retaliation against opponents, protection of diplomats and foreigners and amnesty for rivals.

According to reports, the Taliban were expected to form a government as early as Friday. AFP reported citing people familiar with the developments that the announcement of a new administration could be made after Friday prayers.

The Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country by and by this year seizing rural areas and cities and finally took over Kabul on August 15 as the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. And, the United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's two-decade war. The Taliban are under intense scrutiny as they have vowed to rule Afghanistan with greater tolerance, especially on women's rights.

The Jamaat-e-Islami was formed in 1941 under the leadership of Moulana Abul Alla Madoodi, with its headquarters in Lahore. The outfit was split into three separate independent organisations based in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, each after the partition.