Pakistan's poll says 55% Pakistanis are happy that Taliban seized Afghanistan

Around 55 per cent Pakistanis are of a favourable opinion about the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, a poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan has revealed, Geo News reported. The poll was conducted among 2,400 people who were asked, 'Are you happy with the formation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan?'. The findings claim that 55 per cent said they are happy while 25 per cent said they are unhappy and another 20 per cent had no response.

According to the Geo News report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the strongest support for the Taliban government as 65% of the respondents said they were happy. About 55% of respondents from Balochistan, 54% from Punjab and Sindh expressed happiness over the formation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15 as its ongoing offensive in the country ended in Kabul and Ashraf Ghani, the former president, fled the country. Though Afghanistan's Panjshir province has still not been completely captured by the Taliban, they have announced their government in Afghanistan and have also set up an interim cabinet.

The survey in Pakistan was conducted between August 13 and September 5 which indicates that the survey started before the fall of Kabul when most of the other provinces were under Taliban capture.

The survey also offers an interesting peak into the age and gender profile of the respondents. Out of those who supported the Taliban government, 68% are over the age of 50. About 58% of men surveyed have opinions favouring the Taliban while among the women, the rate was 36%.

After the fall of Kabul, reports of Pakistani celebrating the coup came pouring. Several Islamist outfits distributed sweets and Pakistanis describe the Taliban takeover as the monumental failure of the US forces.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his support to an Afghanistan government with the Taliban presence ruling a foreign force-free Afghanistan.

Ashraf Ghani, former Afghanistan vice president Amrullah Saleh alleged Pakistan support to the Taliban, which the Pakistan government has strongly refuted, though ISI chief Faiz Hameed visited Kabul days before the Taliban announced its interim cabinet.