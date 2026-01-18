Pentagon orders 1,500 troops in Alaska for potential deployment to Minnesota

The Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 active-duty soldiers in Alaska to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota, the site of large protests against the government's deportation drive, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday. The US Army placed the units on prepare-to-deploy orders in case violence in the midwestern state escalates, the officials said, though it is not clear whether any of them will be sent. (AP)

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to use the Insurrection Act to deploy military forces if officials in the state do not stop protesters from targeting immigration officials after a surge in Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Increasingly tense confrontations between residents and federal officers have erupted in Minneapolis since Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was fatally shot behind the wheel of her car by ICE officer Jonathan Ross on January 7.

Mayor Jacob Frey said on Sunday that any military deployment would exacerbate tensions in Minnesota's largest city, where the Trump administration has already sent 3,000 immigration and border patrol officers to deal with largely peaceful protests.

"That would be a shocking step," Frey said on NBC's "Meet the Press" program. "We don't need more federal agents to keep people safe. We are safe."

Clashes in the city intensified after the federal ICE surge and the killing of Good. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told CBS "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Frey should set up "a peaceful protest zone" for demonstrators.

Trump has repeatedly invoked a scandal around the theft of federal funds intended for social-welfare programs in Minnesota as a rationale for sending in immigration agents. The president and administration officials have singled out the state's community of Somali immigrants.

"I think what he'd be doing is just putting another match on the fire," U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, told ABC's "This Week" when asked about the possible military deployment.

THREAT OF TROOPS FOLLOWS SURGE OF IMMIGRATION AGENTS If U.S. troops are deployed, it is unclear whether the Trump administration would invoke the Insurrection Act, which gives the president the power to deploy the military or federalize National Guard troops to quell domestic uprisings.

Even without invoking the act, a president can deploy active-duty forces for certain domestic purposes such as protecting federal property, which Trump cited as a justification for sending Marines to Los Angeles last year.

In addition to the active-duty forces, the Pentagon could also attempt to deploy newly created National Guard rapid-response forces for civil disturbances.

"The Department of War is always prepared to execute the orders of the commander in chief if called upon," said Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, using the Trump administration's preferred name for the Department of Defense.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the order, which was first reported by ABC News.

The soldiers subject to deployment specialize in cold-weather operations and are assigned to two U.S. Army infantry battalions under the 11th Airborne Division, which is based in Alaska, the officials said.

Trump, a Republican, sent the surge of federal agents from ICE and Border Patrol to Minneapolis and neighboring St. Paul early last week, as part of a wave of interventions across the U.S., mostly to cities run by Democratic politicians.

He has said troop deployments in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Memphis and Portland, Oregon, are necessary to fight crime and protect federal property and personnel from protesters. But this month he said he was removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, where the deployments have faced legal setbacks and challenges.

Local leaders have accused the president of federal overreach and of exaggerating isolated episodes of violence to justify sending in troops.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, against whom the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation, has mobilized the state's National Guard to support local law enforcement and the rights of peaceful demonstrators, the state Department of Public Safety posted on X on Saturday.