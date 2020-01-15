e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / World News / Person who posted video of missile striking Ukrainian airliner taken into custody: Report

Person who posted video of missile striking Ukrainian airliner taken into custody: Report

The results of the investigation will presented to the public, News Agency Fars said, without providing additional details.

world Updated: Jan 15, 2020 08:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
A person who posted a video online of a missile striking a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week has been taken into custody.
A person who posted a video online of a missile striking a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week has been taken into custody.(Via Reuters)
         

A person who posted a video online of a missile striking a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week has been taken into custody by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

The results of the investigation will presented to the public, Fars said, without providing additional details.

The Revolutionary Guards have taken responsibility for the missile strike which caused the plane crash, killing all 176 people aboard.

tags
top news
India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
India, Russia initiate talks for long-term oil supply
India, Russia initiate talks for long-term oil supply
As Shaheen Bagh protest gains ground, UP, Bengal follow suit
As Shaheen Bagh protest gains ground, UP, Bengal follow suit
Punjab nurse’s killer confesses on live TV, arrested
Punjab nurse’s killer confesses on live TV, arrested
‘Big admirer’ Babul Supriyo slams trolls attacking Deepika over JNU visit
‘Big admirer’ Babul Supriyo slams trolls attacking Deepika over JNU visit
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news