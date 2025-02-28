All 7 planets align in a rare sighting, sky gazers capture celestial event: Next one in 2040

A rare celestial event was captured from some parts of the world on Friday evening when all seven planets in our solar system were visible in a line to form what many call a "planetary parade" -- a stunning sighting that one would not catch again before 2040. This planetary parade or alignment would not occur again before 2040.(X (@weathergraphy))

Usually, all eight planets in our solar system orbit the Sun on roughly the same plane, but at different speeds. The alignment that occurred today happens when the planets appear on the same side of Earth, making them visible in the night sky at once.

When this happens, it gives an illusion that the planets aren't forming a line, which provides a stunning sight for stargazers and astronomers.

"Every so often, when everything works out right, they all appear on the same side" of Earth, which makes them all visible in the sky at once, David Armstrong, an exoplanet researcher at the University of Warwick in the UK, told AFP.

How to watch the future 'planetary parade'?

Want to see the parade? "Step outside and look up," Armstrong said simply. The best time to see most of the planets in the Northern Hemisphere will be just after sunset on Friday.

Those living further north, will have a better view than the others.

Also Read | SUIT onboard Aditya-L1 captures unprecedented details of solar flares

However, spotting all seven planets will require a telescope or high-powered binoculars.

Which planet can be seen with the naked eye?

Venus: This will be the brightest start which makes it the easiest star to spot with the naked eye.

Mars: Characterised by a red hue will make it stand out in the sky, especially near the Orion constellation.

Jupiter: This will be the biggest start close to the Orion constellation.

Mercury: This planet will be visible for a short period, near where the Sun is setting.

Saturn: A bit trickier, Saturn will appear just above the horizon as the Sun sets.

A glimpse of Neptune and Uranus will require a telescope or high-powered binoculars. Uranus will be near Jupiter, making it slightly easier to spot.

Best time to watch the planetary parade

The best time to observe the planetary parade in the United States is shortly after sunset, approximately between 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM local time on Friday.

The planets will be visible for a few hours, but the best viewing conditions are during twilight, about 45 minutes after sunset.