India has jumped 18 places on global tourism index in last few years, says PM Modi in Bangkok

world

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thailand on Saturday on a three-day visit in the midst of renewed diplomatic efforts to convince India to support signing of a mega trade deal involving 16 Asia-Pacific nations to facilitate creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world.

The PM is addressing the Indian community in Bangkok at an event titled ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ today. ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ is being organized by Thai Indians, in close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Bangkok. “Sawasdee” is the word Thai people for greetings and goodbye. It is derived from Sanskrit word svasti (well-being’).

Follow highlights here:

•A direct flight has been started from Varanasi, my constituency and the world’s oldest cultural hub, to Thailand. It has also garnered a lot of fame. We also want to connect North East India to Thailand. We want to develop it as the gateway for SouthEast Asia: PM Modi

•India and Thailand are progressing at rapid pace, together. At least 300 flights fly between the two countries weekly. At least 18 destinations in Thailand are connected to India, and the average flight time is between 2-4 hours: PM Modi

•People attending Sawasdee PM Modi event in Bangkok, give standing ovation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he speaks about abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

•One of the key elements of our government is to strengthen the ties with ASEAN countries. For that, we have formed the Act East Policy, says PM Modi.

For the first time last year, leaders from all 10 ASEAN countries came to India to participate in India’s Republic Day Celebrations

•Textile had a key role in our trade centuries ago. Tourism is playing that role now. For people of Thailand, India is turning into a tourist site rapidly. India has jumped 18 places on the global tourism index in the last few years, says PM Modi.

•The Kartarpur Corridor will open on November 9 and pilgrims with be able to visit the Kartarpur Sahib directly. I invite all of you to visit India and the Kartarpur Sahib: PM Modi

•The Guru Nanak Garden made here is a commendable effort from the Sikh community here. Guru Nanak Ji’s thoughts is a legacy for the entire humankind across the globe. It is a special responsibility on us Indians to share our heritage with the entire world: PM Modi

•Commemorative coins have been released on the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. I have also been told that 50 years ago, the 500th anniversary of Guru Ji was celebrated amid huge fanfare, says PM Modi.

•In the last 5 years, we have connected every Indian to a bank account and provided electricity. We are working to provide water to every family. By 2022, when India celebrates 75 years of independence, we are working to ensure a house for every poor in India, says PM Modi.

•The world’s largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat, is providing 50 crore Indians free health-coverage worth Rs 5 lakhs. The Yojana recently completed 1 year, 60 lakh people have already availed to free medication through it, says PM Modi

•PM Modi says on Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary, India announced itself open-defecation free. Also, every poor’s kitchen is getting smoke-free. We have provided 8 crore homes free LPG connections in just 3 years. This number is bigger than Thailand’s entire population.

•When a decision is right and is taken with the right mentality, it resonates with the entire world. Today, I can hear it in Thailand. This standing ovation from you is for the Parliament of India: PM Modi

•We are now working towards making the impossible come true. They were unimaginable. India has taken a massive decision to free itself from separatism and terrorism, says PM Modi

•For the first time in 60 years, a government has been awarded a bigger mandate by the people of the country after completing its first five years of governance, says PM Modi

The reason behind this is the highs India has reached in the last 5 years

•60 crore voters polled in this year’s Lok Sabha polls, the highest electoral event in the history of the world. Every Indian should be proud of it. For the first time in Indian elections’ history, women have matched men in terms of number of voters: PM Modi

•PM Modi says the transformation that India is undergoing at the moment is exactly why the people of the country chose me to become their prime servant for the second time in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. They blessed me with more votes than they did last time

•You can now tell your foreign friends that you hail from India and tell them to witness the speed at which India is progressing. You must have noticed even in Thailand that whenever India speaks, people listen with attention, says PM Modi

•We (India and Bangkok) are very close to each other not only on the basis of language but also the sentiments. You told me ‘Sawasdee Modi’, this has connection with the Sanskrit word ‘Swasti’ which means welfare, says PM Modi

•The relation between India and Thailand is not because of any particular government; no single government can be credited for this relation. Every moment shared between two countries in the past has built and strengthened this relation: PM Modi

•PM Modi says, “Indians across the world keep in touch with their peers in India. I am happy about that. My countrymen feel a sense of pride when they get to know about the achievements of the country in the last five years.’

•Have you ever thought that our relations became so strong? What is the reason behind the strong bond that India and Thailand share? The history has united us and has developed our relations, says PM Modi

•PM Modi says we are fortunate that India has shown our gratitude to her through Padma Bhushan award and Sanskrit Samman.

•The affinity, the royal family of Thailand has for India, symbolizes our deep friendly and historical relations. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is an expert in Sanskrit language and has a deep interest in the culture, says PM Modi

•To address the Indian community at this event, I am in Thailand, among you all today. But I don’t feel that I am in a foreign land. The ambiance, the attire, everything here makes me feel at home: PM Modi

•The entire world recently celebrated the festival of Diwali. A lot of people from Eastern India are here in Thailand. Today, Chhath Puja is being celebrated in India. I want to wish all Indians and Thais a very happy Chhath Puja, says PM Modi

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and also releases a Thai translation of Tamil classic ‘Tirukkural’.

•PM Modi interacts with Indian diaspora at ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ event

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on stage at the ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ community event at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ community event at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

•Thailand: People arrive at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok for ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ event.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 18:11 IST