After ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston, it’s ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ in Bangkok

‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ is being organized by Thai Indians, in close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Bangkok.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2019 11:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Bangkok to participate in 16th ASEAN-India Summit, 14th East Asia Summit & 3rd RCEP Summit. PM will also interact with other leaders to further strengthen India’s engagement across the region.
PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Bangkok to participate in 16th ASEAN-India Summit, 14th East Asia Summit & 3rd RCEP Summit. PM will also interact with other leaders to further strengthen India’s engagement across the region.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Saturday morning for a 3-day visit to Thailand to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits, during the visit. The PM is also scheduled to address the Indian community in Bangkok at an event titled ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ at 6pm India time today.

‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ is being organized by Thai Indians, in close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Bangkok. “Sawasdee” is the word Thai people for greetings and goodbye. It is derived from Sanskrit word svasti (well-being’).

The event comes after the mega September 23 event in Houston, Howdy Modi, which attracted more than 50,000 people. US president Donald Trump was also present at the event

Apart from the diaspora address, PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the Thai translation of Tamil classic ‘Tirukkural’, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

On November 3, Prime Minister Modi will co-chair the 16th ASEAN-India summit alongside Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. “The ASEAN-related summits are an integral part of our diplomatic calendar. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s seventh ASEAN-India summit and sixth East Asia Summit,” the MEA said.

In a statement before his departure, the Prime Minister said that during the visit, he will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of other world leaders present in the Thailand capital for related summit meetings.

“The ASEAN-related summits are an integral part of our diplomatic calendar, and an important element in our Act East Policy.

“Our partnership with ASEAN is built around the key pillars of connectivity, capacity-building, commerce and culture,” he said

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 10:56 IST

