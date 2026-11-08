Poland shooting suspect, 24, wore military-style clothing and carried possible AR-15 rifle: Report

Six people were killed and 15 others injured after a gunman opened fire in Krakow's Main Market Square in Poland on Saturday afternoon, November 7. The suspect, a 24-year-old Polish national from the Świętokrzyskie region, was shot during an exchange of fire with police and taken to hospital.

Police vehicles block a street at the site of a shooting near the main market square of Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki (REUTERS)

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The shooting took place shortly after 3 pm local time in the busy square, a popular tourist destination in the centre of Krakow. According to the Associated Press (AP), the suspect drove a black Subaru into the area and fired at people at random.

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The victims included four women and two men. Two police officers were also injured, with one in very serious condition, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said.

Suspect used an AR-15 rifle

Deep Dive What happened in Krakow's Main Market Square shooting? A gunman opened fire at random in Krakow's Main Market Square on November 7, killing six people and injuring 15 others. Police wounded and apprehended the suspect after an exchange of fire. What weapon did the Krakow shooting suspect use? A report said the 24-year-old suspect fired an AR-15 rifle and wore military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest. Police also found other weapons and ammunition in his car; reports did not establish whether the firearms were legally owned. Did the Krakow shooting suspect act alone, and what was his motive? Krakow police said the suspect acted alone and that there was no further danger to the public. Authorities had not announced a motive for the attack.

According to RMF FM reporter Kacper Wróblewski, the attacker fired shots from an AR-15 rifle and was wearing a uniform.

The report also said the 24-year-old had a firearms licence for sporting purposes, covering a rifle and a handgun. However, AP reported that it was not immediately clear whether the weapon used in the shooting or the other firearms found in his vehicle were legally owned.

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Krakow police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło said the suspect was wearing military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest. Officers found additional weapons and ammunition in his car.

She also said the gunman continued firing at police even after being shot. He was wounded near the junction of Stradomska and Dietla streets and taken to hospital for surgery.

Police confirm suspect acted alone

After the shooting, unverified reports suggested that two attackers were involved. However, the Krakow Provincial Police Headquarters denied those reports.

Cisło confirmed that the suspect acted alone and said there was no further danger to the public. Authorities have not announced a motive for the attack.

Polish leaders respond to Krakow shooting

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Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was receiving updates about the incident, while President Karol Nawrocki expressed support for the victims, injured people and their families.

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Interior Minister Kierwiński praised the police response, saying officers had intervened immediately despite the danger.

“Police officers intervened in Krakow at the risk of their lives. Immediately. Thanks to their heroic actions, the attacker was quickly apprehended. One police officer has a gunshot wound, while the condition of the second is very serious, with three gunshot wounds. Surgery is underway,” he said.

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US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose also expressed support for the country in a post on X.

“America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow,” he wrote.