Police rescue Indian woman in Sharjah who planned to livestream suicide after being trolled on social media

A 20-year-old Indian woman in Sharjah was saved from committing suicide in the nick of time by police on Saturday, after she threatened to end her life and livestream the act following trolling on social media.

The woman was reportedly upset over negative comments about her photo she had posted online. She posted a message on social media, saying she would make a video of her suicide bid, police said.

She said she would stream the bid live from her residence in Sharjah’s Al Nahda area around 2 am on Saturday as she was distressed at being trolled and cyber-bullied on social media, the Khaleej Times reported.

Sharjah Police swung into action and raced against time to save the woman as they managed to identify the source and location from where the suicide message was posted.

“Police officers from the CID and patrols department reached her flat in a building located in Al Nahda and knocked at the door. The girl’s father opened it and was shocked to see the police,” said Colonel Faisal bin Nassar, deputy director of the Sharjah Police’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Police told him that they had come to rescue his daughter, who was planning to commit suicide. When police entered her room, they found the woman sitting alone in a dark corner, and apparently “preparing to end her life”.

On seeing the police, she lost her temper but they managed to calm her down.

The woman told police that she decided to make a live video of her suicide as she was mocked by social media users over her photo. The comments had angered and upset her and she decided to take the extreme step.

“Police immediately provided psychological support and counselling to cool her nerves and persuade her to let go of the very thought of suicide,” Faisal said.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 19:50 IST