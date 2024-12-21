Pope Francis, 88, to deliver Angelus from Santa Marta amid health concerns

Pope Francis, who has just turned 88 and has been suffering from a heavy cold, will lead the regular Sunday Angelus prayer from inside his residence as a precaution, the Vatican said in a statement on Saturday. As a precaution, Pope Francis, who recently turned 88 and has been unwell with a severe cold, will lead the customary Sunday Angelus prayer from inside his home.(REUTERS)

The decision was taken in view of cold weather in Rome and the pope's commitments in the coming Christmas week, it added.

Also read: Joe Biden may visit Pope Francis in final international trip of his presidency

Francis, who has been pope since 2013, had complained about the effects of his cold during an audience on Friday, but earlier on Saturday he was well enough to deliver his annual Christmas address to cardinals.

The pope will give the Angelus on Sunday from the chapel of the Vatican's Santa Marta quarters where he lives, rather than addressing pilgrims from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square.

Francis has suffered spells of ill health in recent years. When he was 21, the then Jorge Bergoglio developed pleurisy and had part of one of his lungs removed in his native Argentina.

He has suffered from influenza and related problems a number of times since the start of 2023, cancelling a planned trip to the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai last year because of the effects of flu and lung inflammation.

He delivered the Angelus from Santa Marta last December as he recovered from that bout of flu.

The coming days are expected to be particularly intense because in addition to the regular Christmas services, the pope will also mark the start of the Holy Year or Jubilee on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

The pope is scheduled to open the bronze door of St. Peter's Basilica, which symbolises the doorway of salvation for Catholics and is normally sealed, for the start of the Jubilee.

Such Holy Years are normally held every 25 years and this one is expected to attract millions of additional visitors to the Vatican and Rome.