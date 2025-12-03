Pope urges halt to attacks in Lebanon as his first voyage abroad ends

Pope Leo XIV called for an end to hostilities in Lebanon and new approaches for peace in the Middle East before returning to Rome on Tuesday, ending his inaugural visit abroad as pontiff. Pope Leo XIV speaks to journalists about his election and US-Venezuela relations, aboard a flight to Rome at the end of his apostolic journey.(Reuters)

A 150,000-strong mass at Beirut's waterfront was the highlight of the trip by the head of the world's Catholics, who arrived in Lebanon on Sunday after visiting Turkey, the start of his six-day trip.

Before landing in Rome on Tuesday afternoon, the 70-year-old pontiff told journalists aboard the papal plane that he looked forward to his next international trip, which has yet to be officially confirmed.

"I hope to make a trip to Africa, which would possibly be my next trip to confirm," he said, adding that he hoped to visit Algeria "to visit the places where St Augustine lived".

He also mentioned "Latin America, Argentina, Uruguay" as possible visits.

In Lebanon, the US pontiff received a jubilant welcome in a nation beset by a years-long economic collapse and which is still reeling from last year's war between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah, with many fearing renewed hostilities.

Noting that he was unable to visit all of the country, Pope Leo expressed his "aspiration for peace, along with a heartfelt appeal: may the attacks and hostilities cease".

Israel has continued to launch strikes on Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire with Hezbollah and has escalated attacks in recent weeks -- but has not announced any raids during the pope's visit.

Under heavy pressure, Lebanon's government has committed to disarming the Iran-backed group, which however has rejected the idea.

The pope appealed in his mass "to those who hold political and social authority here and in all countries marked by war and violence. Listen to the cry of your peoples who are calling for peace".

He said that "the Middle East needs new approaches in order to reject the mindset of revenge and violence, to overcome political, social and religious divisions, and to open new chapters in the name of reconciliation and peace".

Later, as he prepared to depart from Beirut airport he declared: “While weapons are lethal, negotiation, mediation and dialogue are constructive. Let us all choose peace as a way, not just as a goal!”

Earlier, the pope wound his way through the crowd at the outdoor mass in his popemobile as people offered roses, with senior officials including President Joseph Aoun in attendance.

"The pope puts joy and peace in our hearts and strengthens our hope," said Samira Khoury, among some 150,000 people in the crowd.

Leo told those gathered: "I especially pray for beloved Lebanon. I ask the international community once again to spare no effort in promoting processes of dialogue and reconciliation."

Some participants travelled from abroad, including from neighbouring Syria, while migrant workers from countries such as the Philippines and Sri Lanka were among the crowd.

Elias Fadel, 22, said the visit was “a sign of hope for Lebanon. I can feel the peace already just by seeing the people and how happy they are and I can see hope in their eyes for the future of Lebanon.”

Before the service, the pope prayed at the site of a catastrophic port explosion on August 4, 2020 which killed more than 220 people, injured over 6,500 and devastated swathes of the capital.

Near a monument to those killed, with the facility's devastated grain silos visible nearby, the pope spoke with survivors and relatives of victims, many of whom were holding photos of their loved ones.

"I was deeply moved by my brief visit to the Port of Beirut," the pope said from the airport.

"I carry with me the pain, and the thirst for truth and justice, of so many families, of an entire country," he added.

Nobody has been held to account for the Beirut port blast, one of the world's largest ever non-nuclear explosions.

Cecile Roukoz, a lawyer whose brother died in the explosion, expressed gratitude for the pope speaking up for victims.

"We need justice for our brothers and all the victims of this explosion," she said.