Priti Patel conveys parry's ‘general view’ to UK PM Boris Johnson amid mass resignations: Report

UK home secretary Priti Patel has reportedly conveyed Prime Minister Boris Johnson the “general view” of Conservative lawmakers amid efforts to force him out of office. Dozens of government members, including senior cabinet ministers, have already resigned from their posts as a protest against Johnson's scandal-ravaged premiership.

"Home Secretary Priti Patel, told Johnson that the general view of the Conservative party was that he had to go," CNN reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

The ministers started ditching Johnson's sinking ship soon after he apologised for appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip despite knowing of a formal complaint about inappropriate behaviour in 2019. Tories have been openly questioning the honesty and integrity of the British PM and his team over their failure to come clean quickly enough on what they knew about Pincher's conduct.

Sajiv Javid, who quit as UK health secretary, pulled no punches during his resignation speech in the House of Commons.

“We have reason to question the truth and integrity of what we’ve all been told,” he said. “At some point we have to conclude that enough is enough.”

The resignation letter of Rishi Sunak, the first Indian-origin politician to hold the high office of chancellor of the exchequer, indicated that Johnson’s late admission of error in appointing Pincher was simply the last straw.

“Our country is facing immense challenges. We both want a low-tax, high-growth economy, and world-class public services, but this can only be responsibly delivered if we are prepared to work hard, make sacrifices and take difficult decisions,” reads his letter handed in on Tuesday.

“I firmly believe the public are ready to hear that truth. Our people know that if something is too good to be true then it's not true. They need to know that whilst there is a path to a better future, it is not an easy one,” he said.

But Johnson on Wednesday showed no sign of quitting the top office.

"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you've been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going. And that's what I'm going to do," Johnson told lawmakers. "We are going to get on and deliver our mandate and win another general election," he added.

