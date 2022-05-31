Putin in 'good health', only sane people can see: Russian foreign minister

Amid speculation over Vladimir Putin's "deteriorating health", Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has rubbished the claims as the Ukraine war continues with the Kremlin looking at rapid advances in the war-hit country. In an interview with France's broadcaster TF1, Lavrov said that only “sane people” can see that Putin is in “good health”.

Asserting that Putin is “not suffering from any ailments” and that he “appears in public every day”, the Russian foreign minister said, “You can see him on the screens, read his speeches, listen to his speeches. I don’t think sane people can distinguish any symptoms of illness in this man." Vladimir Putin's health has been on the radar since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

Lavrov's comments come as a Russian intelligence officer was quoted as saying in reports that Putin has been given “three years to live” as he has a “rapidly progressive cancer”. The Russian president is also “losing his eyesight”, UK news platform, the Independent, reported.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's head of military intelligence Major General Kyrylo Budanov, in an exclusive interview to Sky News, also told that Putin is “seriously ill”. Claiming that the Russian leader has cancer and several other illnesses, the military head had said that the Russian president is also facing the threat of a coup - the process of which is underway. Former British MI5 agent Christopher Steele had also told Sky News last week that "Putin is, in fact, quite seriously ill.”

The New Lines Magazine had also recently claimed that Putin has blood cancer after it obtained a secret recording by an oligarch close to Kremlin. In the recording, the oligarch says there is deep frustration in Moscow about the state of the economy and appears to speak on behalf of other oligarchs saying, "We all hope" that Putin dies.