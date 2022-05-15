Putin very sick, coup to overthrow him underway, claims Ukraine: Report
Amid intense speculations over Russian President Vladimir Putin's health, Ukraine's head of military intelligence Major General Kyrylo Budanov, in an exclusive interview to Sky News, said Putin is seriously ill. Confirming that the Russian leader has cancer and several other illnesses, the military head said Putin is also facing the threat of a coup, the process of which is underway. Asserting that he is not spreading Ukrainian propaganda against Russia, the major general said it is impossible to coup in such a situation.
The 36-year-old also said the ongoing war will reach a breaking point in the second part of August. "Most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year. As a result, we will renew Ukrainian power in all our territories that we have lost including Donbas and the Crimea," he said.
Vladimir Putin's health has been on the radar since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February and many commentators offered their observations about Putin's appearance, his war strategy etc.
The New Lines Magazine has recently claimed that Putin has blood cancer after it obtained a secret recording by an oligarch close to Kremlin. In the recording, the oligarch says there is deep frustration in Moscow about the state of the economy and appears to speak on behalf of other oligarchs saying, "We all hope" that Putin dies. "He absolutely ruined Russia's economy, Ukraine's economy, and many other economies--ruined absolutely," the oligarch heard saying. "The problem is with his head. One crazy guy can turn the world upside down," he added.
Putin's recent appearance has been scrutinised by UK media and commentators said his head was too big for his body. There was even a claim his head was artificially attached to his body in manipulated footage, Mirror reported. At Russia's Victory Day parade, Putin was reportedly seen coughing with a blanket draped over his legs.
-
Blinken offers support to family of slain Palestinian journalist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the family of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh after criticizing Israel's use of force at Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral, an official said Sunday. Blinken, during his flight Saturday to Berlin for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, offered "deep condolences" in a phone call with family members of Shireen Abu Akleh, a State Department official said.
-
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Buddhist festival
Sri Lankan authorities lifted a nationwide curfew Sunday for an important Buddhist festival, with celebrations muted as the island weathers a worsening economic crisis. In recent weeks, protesters across the Buddhist-majority nation have demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in its history as an independent nation. Sunday marks Vesak, the most important religious event on Sri Lanka's calendar, which celebrates Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death.
-
N.Korea's Covid toll at 42; Shanghai to gradually open businesses: Top updates
In China, 226 locally transmitted cases were seen in the last 24 hours, of which 166 were in Shanghai. Several citizens have tested positive for the Omicron variant. From Monday, Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses including shopping malls and hair salons, weeks after the Chinese city had been placed under a strict lockdown. South Africa is seeing a fresh surge in infections driven by two Omicron sub-variants- BA.4 and BA.5.
-
New Lanka PM Wickremesinghe appoints panel to protect protest site in Colombo
Sri Lanka's new prime minister who was sworn-in on Thursday, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has appointed a committee to ensure protection for the 'Gota Go Gama' protest site in the country's commercial capital of Colombo, days after an attack on protesters by pro-Rajapaksa supporters led to the resignation of then-premier Mahinda Rajapaksa. “The government will only support the demonstrators,” he remarked. Hours later, Mahinda Rajapaksa, already under pressure to resign, stood down.
-
Pakistan mulls over withdrawing subsidy on petroleum products ahead of IMF talks
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government is likely to gradually abolish subsidies on petrol and with this, there will be an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight. Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who was in London along with PM Shehbaz held discussions with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif. Currently, the government is providing ₹29.60 per litre subsidy on petrol.
