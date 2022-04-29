Putin, Zelensky accept Indonesia’s G-20 invite
The presidents of Russia and Ukraine have accepted invitations from Indonesia, the current chair of the Group of 20, for a big ticket summit in November.
The decision to invite both leaders shows the delicate balance the Southeast Asian country is trying to make as the G-20 host this year. Russia is a member of the G-20, and the countries in the grouping have been divided over their reaction to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have an impact on the recovery of the global economy and it was in this context that he invited Putin and Zelenskiy to the summit in separate calls with them over the week.
“I expressed my hope that the war can end soon and a peaceful solution through talks can progress,” he said in a speech. “We understand that G-20 can be a catalyst for global economic recovery.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to say whether Putin would attend in person. While Russia is preparing for the summit in Bali, it’s “premature” to discuss details of its participation, he told reporters on a conference call Friday, responding to questions about the possibility of a meeting with Zelenskiy there.
So far Putin has declined to meet with Zelenskiy even as the Ukrainian leader says it’s the only way to end the war. Talks for a temporary cease-fire have struggled for traction and there’s been no significant progress on a broader peace deal.
The U.S. and some allies have been pressing Indonesia to extend an invitation to Ukraine, frustrated at Jakarta’s refusal to exclude Putin. The host nation typically invites leaders from a handful of non G-20 states to attend as observers, though they don’t sit in on formal meetings.
Russia has been heavily sanctioned by some G-20 states for its war in Ukraine, and leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden would be unlikely to sit at the same table as Putin if he joined the meeting. Biden has said he would support Russia being evicted from the G-20 entirely, although other members like China have opposed that.
Russia was evicted from the smaller Group of Eight following Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
“Indonesia wants to unite the G-20. Don’t let there be division,” Widodo said. “Peace and stability are the keys to the global economy’s recovery and development.”
Sri Lanka president agrees to remove brother as prime minister, says lawmaker
Sri Lanka's president has agreed to replace President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said Friday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed that a national council will be appointed to name a new prime minister and Cabinet comprised of all parties in Parliament, lawmaker Maithripala Sirisena said after meeting with the president.
China agrees to allow ‘some’ Indian students to return. Conditions apply
Selected Indian students studying in China but stranded in their home country since early 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic will be allowed to return to their Chinese universities, the Chinese foreign ministry and the Indian embassy said on Friday. “The Chinese side has expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students to China on a need-assessed basis,” the Indian embassy in Beijing said on Friday.
‘Survived Hitler, Stalin…’: Holocaust survivor says can outlive ‘ar**hole Putin’
Anastasia Gulej said she wanted to continue living in her country Ukraine even after the Russian invasion. However, as her house was near to the airport - a prime target for Russian airstrikes, she fled to Germany with her son Wassyl and daughter Walentyna. Her escape was aided by her German friends, she told MailOnline.
'Instead he visits JCB factory': Women MPs attack Boris Johnson over India trip
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the JCB bulldozer factory in Gujarat triggered a meme fest on social media as it took place amid the razing of encroachment structures in India. The criticism travelled well beyond social media as UK MPs have raised the issue in Parliament. Videos of Zarah Sultan and Nadia Whittome tearing into Boris Johnson have gone viral on social media.
South Africa warns of entering 5th Covid-19 wave
South Africa may be entering a fifth COVID wave earlier than expected after a sustained rise in infections over the past 14 days that seems to be driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants, health officials and scientists said on Friday. Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a briefing that although hospitalisations were picking up there was so far no dramatic change in admissions to intensive care units or deaths.
