Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of expanding war
Live

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of expanding war

LIVE: Two months into the fighting, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but the country's leaders have said they need more support fast.
A Ukrainian soldier jumps of a destroyed Russian tank in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
A Ukrainian soldier jumps of a destroyed Russian tank in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

LIVE UPDATES: The U.S. pressed its allies Tuesday to move “heaven and earth” to keep Kyiv well-supplied with weapons as Russian forces rained fire on eastern and southern Ukraine amid growing new fears the war could spill over the country's borders.

For the second day in a row, explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighbouring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas close to the Ukrainian border. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Ukraine all but blamed Russia.

Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday dismantled a huge Soviet-era monument in the centre of Kyiv meant to symbolise friendship between Russia and Ukraine, a response to Moscow's invasion, according to the city's mayor.

In other developments, Poland and Bulgaria said the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies to the two NATO countries starting Wednesday, the first such actions of the war. Both nations had refused Russia's demands that they pay in rubles.

Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 27, 2022 05:35 AM IST

    Day 63 of war: US says more help on the way

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday of officials from about 40 countries at the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany, and said more help is on the way.

    “This gathering reflects the galvanized world,” Austin said, adding that he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

US says still open to North Korea talks but eyes action

  • Price said that Kim's statement confirms "our assessment that the DPRK constitutes a threat to international peace and security and to the global non-proliferation regime."
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. (File photo)(REUTERS)
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. (File photo)(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 04:35 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Kyiv razes Soviet monument to Ukraine-Russia friendship: Report

  • "It took some effort but the Soviet sculpture of the two workers -- symbolising the reunification of Ukraine and Russia -- was dismantled this evening," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.
A Soviet monument to a friendship between Ukrainian and Russian nations is seen during its demolition, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv.(REUTERS)
A Soviet monument to a friendship between Ukrainian and Russian nations is seen during its demolition, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Jets, subs, missiles: 72% of major Pak arms from China

  • Pakistan imported 67% of its arms from China in 2012-16, up from 39% in 2007-11.
Pakistan flag (Representative image) (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
Pakistan flag (Representative image) (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 04:34 AM IST
Copy Link
BySutirtho Patranobis, Beijing
Close Story
world news

Karachi University blast: What Pak media claims about ‘female suicide bomber’

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) linked Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the blast killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver. 
The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) statement that followed the attack identified the bomber as Shari Baloch or Bramsh,
The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) statement that followed the attack identified the bomber as Shari Baloch or Bramsh,
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

In 2017, a Twitter user asked Musk to buy the company. He recalls the exchange

Musk and Twitter arrived at an agreement which will see the Tesla CEO and world's richest person buy the platform in a deal worth $44 billion. 
Tesla chief Elon Musk. (File Photo/AFP)
Tesla chief Elon Musk. (File Photo/AFP)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 10:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

We are 'increasingly blind' on Covid transmission: WHO

"As many countries reduce testing, WHO is receiving less and less information about transmission and sequencing," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference at the UN agency's headquarters in Geneva.
File photo of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.(REUTERS)
File photo of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 10:32 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Kamala Harris, US vice-president, tests Covid positive: White House

The White House said neither US President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden were considered a “close contact" of Harris in recent days.
US vice-president Kamala Harris speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington.(AP file)
US vice-president Kamala Harris speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington.(AP file)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 10:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Harvard sets up $100 million endowment fund for slavery reparations

The email from Harvard President Lawrence Bacow included a link to a 100-page report by his university’s 14-member Committee on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery.
Pedestrians walk through Harvard Yard on the closed Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians walk through Harvard Yard on the closed Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US.(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 09:38 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

‘Severely punish…’: China reacts after its 3 nationals killed in Karachi blast

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) separatist group claimed responsibility for the blast, adding that it had been carried out by a woman suicide bomber.
Police officers and members of the investigation team gather near a van after a blast at the entrance of the Confucius Institute University of Karachi.(REUTERS)
Police officers and members of the investigation team gather near a van after a blast at the entrance of the Confucius Institute University of Karachi.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 08:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Karachi University blast: Video shows moment when ‘suicide bomber’ blows self

Karachi Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the CCTV footage from the site showed a person dressed in the woman burqa head-to-toe covering walking up to the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion.
The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 06:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAniruddha Dhar
Close Story
world news

Balochistan Liberation Army claims Karachi attack and '1st woman suicide bomber'

The explosion ripped through a van inside the Karachi University in southern Pakistan. The BLA said the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber.
The Balochistan Liberation Army's statement identified the bomber as Shari Baluch or Bramsh, saying she was the group's first female bomber.(Twitter)
The Balochistan Liberation Army's statement identified the bomber as Shari Baluch or Bramsh, saying she was the group's first female bomber.(Twitter)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 06:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

China cements its place as Pakistan’s largest supplier of major arms: Report

Between 2017 and 2021, Beijing met 72% of Islamabad’s demand for major arms, data from Sweden’s Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) published in March showed
A Pakistan Air Force official briefs former prime minister Imran Khan (centre in cockpit) about Chinese-built J-10C fighter jet during a ceremony in Minhas Base near Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 11, 2022. (AP)
A Pakistan Air Force official briefs former prime minister Imran Khan (centre in cockpit) about Chinese-built J-10C fighter jet during a ceremony in Minhas Base near Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 11, 2022. (AP)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 05:33 PM IST
Copy Link
BySutirtho Patranobis
Close Story
world news

4, including teacher and 2 children, dead after Russia school shooting: Report

  • Quoting lawmaker Sergei Morozov, a former governor of Ulyanovsk - where the shooting occurred, RIA Novosti news agency reported that the shooter later committed suicide.
The shooting took place in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region.
The shooting took place in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 05:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Karachi University blast: 3 Chinese nationals, their Pakistani driver killed

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The blast occurred near Confucius Institute inside Karachi University.
The blast occurred near Confucius Institute inside Karachi University.
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Spain's King Felipe declares his wealth, owns art, antiques but no house

The king's assets include just under 2.3 million euros in checking or savings accounts and securities, and he currently owns art, antiques and jewelry with a value of more than 305,000 euros, a statement released by the Royal House showed.
Spain's King Felipe VI delivers a speech during the 2021 Princess of Asturias award ceremony at the Reconquista Hotel in Oviedo. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA/AFP)
Spain's King Felipe VI delivers a speech during the 2021 Princess of Asturias award ceremony at the Reconquista Hotel in Oviedo. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA/AFP)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 03:34 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out