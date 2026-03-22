Qatar helicopter crash: 6 dead due to technical malfunction; search on for 1 missing

The Ministry of Interior said seven people were on board at the time of the incident. Rescue teams have so far recovered six bodies, while efforts are ongoing to locate the seventh individual.

Six people have been confirmed dead after a helicopter crashed in Qatar’s territorial waters, authorities said on Sunday, as search operations continue for one remaining missing person.

The defence ministry also said the helicopter went down following a “technical malfunction” during routine duty.

Officials said specialized teams are continuing “intensive search operations” in the area as part of the recovery mission.

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The Ministry of Interior expressed condolences to the families of the victims, offering its “deepest condolences and sincere sympathies.”

The search for the missing person remains underway.

Iran has widened the scope of its offensive to target oil and natural gas infrastructure across the Gulf, sharply escalating a conflict that is already rippling through global energy markets.

UAE, Qatar supplies hit In the UAE, the Habshan gas processing complex was shut after missile debris incidents, and the Bab oil field was targeted. The Ruwais refinery was also shut, and the Fujairah export terminal was hit, reducing oil output in OPEC’s third-largest producer by more than half.

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Qatar, a critical supplier of natural gas to global markets, reported extensive damage after Iranian missiles struck the Ras Laffan LNG facility, where production had already been halted due to earlier attacks.

Strikes also damaged QatarEnergy LNG facilities, affecting around 17% of capacity, while Shell halted operations at the Pearl GTL plant in Ras Laffan. A force majeure declared on LNG shipments earlier this month has disrupted about 20% of global LNG trade.