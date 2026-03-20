Qatar faces 5-year oil impasse; Iran's key gas field attacked: How the war could reshape global energy | Explained

Iran has widened the scope of its offensive to target oil and natural gas infrastructure across the Gulf, sharply escalating a conflict that is already rippling through global energy markets. Plumes of smoke rise from an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP)

The impact is already visible in Qatar, a cornerstone of global LNG supply, a significant part of which has been knocked out for five years after extensive damage by missile strikes on its Ras Laffan LNG facility, the country reportedly announced on Friday. The attack could cost Qatar $20 billion a year in lost revenue.

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Oil and natural gas offensive in the US-Israel-Iran war US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington is considering lifting long-standing sanctions on Iranian oil in an effort to ease the surge in energy prices triggered by the conflict. The US may also explore a unilateral release from its own strategic reserves.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, jumped to as high as $119 per barrel, a rise of more than 60% since Israel and the US launched their campaign.

Meanwhile, European natural gas prices climbed 17% on Thursday and have doubled over the past month.

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How Iran's attacks on Gulf refineries disrupted global oil supply? The attacks have hit major energy producers across the region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran and Israel, targeting refineries, gas processing hubs, export terminals and oil fields.

These facilities form the backbone of global energy supply chains, particularly for crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In Saudi Arabia, drone strikes hit the SAMREF refinery, a joint venture between Aramco and ExxonMobil. The Ras Tanura refinery was shut, forcing exports to be rerouted through the Red Sea, while a missile interception over Yanbu briefly halted loadings.

The disruptions have cut Saudi output by around 2 million barrels per day, reducing production to roughly 8 million bpd.

Kuwait reported fires at the Mina al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries following drone strikes, with force majeure declared earlier, signalling severe supply constraints.