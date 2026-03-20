Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Fresh missile attack in UAE, Dubai confirms interceptions; Qatar LNG exports down by 17%
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: The UAE’s State Security Department said it has dismantled a terrorist network allegedly backed by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, with all members taken into custody. Officials said the group operated under the guise of a fake commercial entity.
- 3 Mins agoDubai air defences intercept all threats, no injuries reported
- 8 Mins agoSaudi Arabia intercepts wave of drones in eastern region
- 11 Mins agoUAE urges residents to stay indoors as air defences respond to missile threat
- 12 Mins agoKuwait air defences engage missile, drone attacks
- 21 Mins agoUAE arrests Hezbollah, Iran-linked terror network members
- 26 Mins agoWarning sirens sound across Bahrain, residents urged to seek shelter
- 30 Mins agoJapan PM reaffirms alliance with Trump amid Hormuz tensions, Iran conflict
- 35 Mins agoUS F-35 hit by suspected Iranian fire, makes emergency landing in Middle East
- 40 Mins agoTrump, UAE president discuss Iran attacks
- 48 Mins agoUK, Frace, Japan condemn Iran attacks on Gulf energy sites
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoUAE dismantles Hezbollah-Iran network operating under commercial cover
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: A sharp escalation is unfolding across the Gulf after Iran warned of “uncontrollable consequences” following strikes on its South Pars gas field. The UAE activated air defences to counter missiles and drones, Qatar expelled Iranian officials and reported attacks on energy facilities, and Saudi Arabia intercepted drones....Read More
Here are the latest updates:
• Qatar said missile strikes caused extensive damage to its Ras Laffan LNG facility, cutting exports by around 17% and leading to estimated losses of about $20 billion annually; repairs could take up to five years
• The UAE’s State Security Department said it has dismantled a terrorist network allegedly backed by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, with all members taken into custody Officials said the group operated under the guise of a fake commercial entity, attempting to penetrate the national economy and advance external agendas that could undermine financial stability
• Bahrain said its air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 139 ballistic missiles and 238 drones since the start of the conflict
• Dubai residents received mobile alerts warning of potential Iranian missile threats, while Kuwait said it shot down Iranian drones
•The United States approved $16.46 billion in military sales to the UAE and Kuwait amid escalating tensions
•The UAE called Iran’s attacks on the Habshan gas facility and Bab field a “dangerous escalation,” after Israel’s strikes on Iran’s South Pars field prompted Tehran to warn of “uncontrollable consequences”
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Dubai air defences intercept all threats, no injuries reported
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Dubai air defences intercept all threats, no injuries reported, Government of Dubai media office posted on X.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Saudi Arabia intercepts wave of drones in eastern region
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said it has intercepted and destroyed three drones in the country’s east over the past hour, adding that 10 more were downed in separate incidents earlier, all in the eastern region.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: UAE urges residents to stay indoors as air defences respond to missile threat
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has advised residents to remain in safe locations as air defence systems respond to a potential missile threat, urging the public to follow official channels for updates and warnings.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Kuwait air defences engage missile, drone attacks
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Kuwait’s military said its air defence systems are actively responding to “hostile missile and drone attacks,” adding that any explosions heard are likely the result of interceptions, Al Jazeera reported.
Authorities have urged the public to follow official safety and security instructions.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: UAE arrests Hezbollah, Iran-linked terror network members
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: UAE arrests Hezbollah, Iran-linked terror network members.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Warning sirens sound across Bahrain, residents urged to seek shelter
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Warning sirens have been activated across Bahrain, with the Interior Ministry urging residents to move to the nearest safe location and remain calm.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Japan PM reaffirms alliance with Trump amid Hormuz tensions, Iran conflict
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi moved to reaffirm ties with US President Donald Trump on Thursday after he suggested Japan had been slow to back efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz.
During talks at the White House, Takaichi reiterated Japan’s opposition to Iran’s nuclear programme and appealed to Trump’s image as a peacemaker, saying the global security environment was “very severe” but expressing confidence that he could help achieve peace.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: US F-35 hit by suspected Iranian fire, makes emergency landing in Middle East
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: A US F-35 stealth fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing at an American base in the Middle East after being struck by what is believed to be Iranian fire, in a potential escalation of the conflict.
The fifth-generation aircraft was hit during a combat mission involving Iran, raising the possibility that Tehran has successfully targeted a US jet for the first time in the war, CNN reported.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Trump, UAE president discuss Iran attacks
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from US President Donald Trump on Thursday, with the two leaders discussing the latest regional developments and their implications for global peace and security.
They also addressed the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including strikes on civilians, infrastructure and key facilities, describing them as violations of sovereignty and international law.
Trump condemned the attacks and reaffirmed Washington’s solidarity with the UAE and regional partners, along with its support for efforts to protect their security and stability.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: UK, Frace, Japan condemn Iran attacks on Gulf energy sites
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: The United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Japan have strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gulf countries, including oil and gas facilities, and criticised the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz along with the targeting of commercial shipping.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: UAE dismantles Hezbollah-Iran network operating under commercial cover
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: The UAE’s State Security Department said it has dismantled a terrorist network allegedly backed by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, with all members taken into custody.
Officials said the group operated under the guise of a fake commercial entity, attempting to penetrate the national economy and advance external agendas that could undermine financial stability.