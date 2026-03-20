Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Fresh missile attack in UAE, Dubai confirms interceptions; Qatar LNG exports down by 17%

Here are the latest updates:

• Qatar said missile strikes caused extensive damage to its Ras Laffan LNG facility, cutting exports by around 17% and leading to estimated losses of about $20 billion annually; repairs could take up to five years

• The UAE’s State Security Department said it has dismantled a terrorist network allegedly backed by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, with all members taken into custody Officials said the group operated under the guise of a fake commercial entity, attempting to penetrate the national economy and advance external agendas that could undermine financial stability

• Bahrain said its air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 139 ballistic missiles and 238 drones since the start of the conflict

• Dubai residents received mobile alerts warning of potential Iranian missile threats, while Kuwait said it shot down Iranian drones

•The United States approved $16.46 billion in military sales to the UAE and Kuwait amid escalating tensions

•The UAE called Iran’s attacks on the Habshan gas facility and Bab field a “dangerous escalation,” after Israel’s strikes on Iran’s South Pars field prompted Tehran to warn of “uncontrollable consequences”