Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran threatens to attack UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah; 6 Indians dead in West Asia conflict, says MEA

Mar 21, 2026 6:56:52 AM IST

Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The president made the comment in a post on social media Friday evening after another climb in oil prices sent the U.S. stock market sharply lower.

Trump’s statement seemed at odds with his administration’s move to send more troops and warships to the region and request another $200 billion from Congress to fund the war.

In his post, the president also left a muddled picture of whether the U.S. would police the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. Trump had said this week that the U.S. didn’t need help, while also complaining that other countries did not help.