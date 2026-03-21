Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran threatens to attack UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah; 6 Indians dead in West Asia conflict, says MEA
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) warned that the UAE’s port city of Ras Al Khaimah could be targeted if Iran’s Abu Musa and Greater Tunb islands are attacked again. Meanwhile, India said on Friday that six Indian nationals have died amid the conflict in West Asia.
- 21 Sec agoSounds heard due to air defence interception operation, says media office
- 9 Mins agoTrump say US considering ‘winding down’ Middle East operation
- 25 Mins ago6 Indians dead, 1 missing in Gulf incidents, confirms MEA
- 37 Mins agoIran threatens to attack UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that the UAE’s port city of Ras Al Khaimah could be targeted if Iran’s Abu Musa and Greater Tunb islands near the Strait of Hormuz are attacked again. The islands are strategically placed at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, and remain under Iranian control despite being disputed by the UAE....Read More
Meanwhile, India's ministry of external affairs said on Friday that six Indian nationals have died and one person is missing in different incidents across the Gulf region amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Dubai news LIVE: Sounds heard due to air defence interception operation, says media office
Dubai news LIVE: Dubai media office said in a post on X in the early hours of Saturday that the sounds heard across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interception operations.
it urged people to rely on official sources for updates.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Trump say US considering ‘winding down’ Middle East operation
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The president made the comment in a post on social media Friday evening after another climb in oil prices sent the U.S. stock market sharply lower.
Trump’s statement seemed at odds with his administration’s move to send more troops and warships to the region and request another $200 billion from Congress to fund the war.
In his post, the president also left a muddled picture of whether the U.S. would police the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. Trump had said this week that the U.S. didn’t need help, while also complaining that other countries did not help.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: 6 Indians dead, 1 missing in Gulf incidents, confirms MEA
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Six Indian nationals have lost their lives, and one remains missing in separate incidents across the Gulf region amidst the West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, adding that Indian missions are coordinating with local authorities for assistance and repatriation.
"Six Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives, and one is missing in various incidents. Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq and UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, Aseem R Mahajan said.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran threatens to attack UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that the UAE’s port city of Ras Al Khaimah could be targeted if Iran’s Abu Musa and Greater Tunb islands near the Strait of Hormuz are attacked again.
The islands are strategically placed at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, and remain under Iranian control despite being disputed by the UAE.