Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE says intercepted 341 ballistic missiles, over 1,700 drones since start of war

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Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Smoke rising from an area near the Dubai International Airport is seen through the windshield of a vehicle, after a drone attack hit a fuel tank, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems intercepted three ballistic missiles and eight drones launched from Iran on Saturday (March 21). Since the beginning of the war, UAE air defences have dealt with 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,748 drones. Authorities in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which shares its name with the UAE’s sixth-largest city, said later on Saturday that the "sounds heard across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interception operations". Iran has accused Gulf countries of allowing US forces to launch attacks from their territory, and has carried out missile and drone strikes on what it describes as American interests in those countries during the conflict. Gulf nations have repeatedly rejected these claims, stating even before the conflict that they would not permit their land or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran. Saudi Arabia, in a statement condemning the "repeated Iranian attacks", said it "decided to declare persona non grata the military attache" of Iran along with three other embassy officials, giving them 24 hours to leave the country, the foreign ministry said. ...Read More

Iran has accused Gulf countries of allowing US forces to launch attacks from their territory, and has carried out missile and drone strikes on what it describes as American interests in those countries during the conflict. Gulf nations have repeatedly rejected these claims, stating even before the conflict that they would not permit their land or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran. Saudi Arabia, in a statement condemning the "repeated Iranian attacks", said it "decided to declare persona non grata the military attache" of Iran along with three other embassy officials, giving them 24 hours to leave the country, the foreign ministry said.