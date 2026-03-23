Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE debris injures Indian after interception; Kuwait thwarts attacks, sirens in Bahrain

Kuwait said early Monday that its air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, while the UAE said it was responding to similar strikes originating from Iran.

Saudi Arabia expresses condolences

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed condolences to the families and governments of Qatar and Turkiye after a helicopter crash during a routine mission in Qatari waters killed members of the Qatari Armed Forces and Qatari-Turkish joint crew, reportedly due to a technical failure.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, who expressed France’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and condemned what he described as repeated Iranian attacks on the kingdom, according to a Saudi foreign ministry statement.

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain.

Why Iran vs Gulf countries?

Iran has accused Gulf countries of allowing US forces to launch attacks from their territory, and has carried out missile and drone strikes on what it describes as American interests in those countries during the conflict.

Gulf nations have repeatedly rejected these claims, stating even before the conflict that they would not permit their land or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran.

Saudi Arabia, in a statement condemning the "repeated Iranian attacks", said it "decided to declare persona non grata the military attache" of Iran along with three other embassy officials, giving them 24 hours to leave the country, the foreign ministry said.