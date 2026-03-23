Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE debris injures Indian after interception; Kuwait thwarts attacks, sirens in Bahrain
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: As US-Iran war enters its 24th day, UAE authorities responded to debris falling in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh area after air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile, with one Indian national sustaining minor injuries.
- 3 Mins agoUAE adviser to President calls for lasting Gulf security beyond ceasefire
- 7 Mins agoIsrael launches ‘wide scale waves of strikes’ against Iranian infrastructure in Tehran
- 9 Mins agoDubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US crude dips below $98, Brent above $111 amid US-Iran war
- 10 Mins agoAt least 40 energy assets severely damaged in Mideast war, says IEA chief
- 11 Mins agoSaudi Arabia intercepts one of two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh
- 31 Mins agoWorst energy crisis in decades possible, warns IEA chief
- 31 Mins agoExplosions heard across multiple areas of Tehran
- 35 Mins agoUS, Israel strike Iranian state radio transmitter in Bandar Abbas
- 40 Mins agoKuwait intercepts missile, drone attacks
- 55 Mins agoUAE intercept debris injures Indian in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: As US-Iran war enters its 24th day, UAE authorities responded to debris falling in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh area after air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile, with one Indian national sustaining minor injuries. Officials urged the public to rely only on verified information and avoid spreading rumours....Read More
Kuwait said early Monday that its air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, while the UAE said it was responding to similar strikes originating from Iran.
Saudi Arabia expresses condolences
Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed condolences to the families and governments of Qatar and Turkiye after a helicopter crash during a routine mission in Qatari waters killed members of the Qatari Armed Forces and Qatari-Turkish joint crew, reportedly due to a technical failure.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, who expressed France’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and condemned what he described as repeated Iranian attacks on the kingdom, according to a Saudi foreign ministry statement.
Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain.
Why Iran vs Gulf countries?
Iran has accused Gulf countries of allowing US forces to launch attacks from their territory, and has carried out missile and drone strikes on what it describes as American interests in those countries during the conflict.
Gulf nations have repeatedly rejected these claims, stating even before the conflict that they would not permit their land or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran.
Saudi Arabia, in a statement condemning the "repeated Iranian attacks", said it "decided to declare persona non grata the military attache" of Iran along with three other embassy officials, giving them 24 hours to leave the country, the foreign ministry said.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE adviser to President calls for lasting Gulf security beyond ceasefire
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said the country’s response to Iranian aggression goes beyond an immediate ceasefire, stressing the need for long-term regional stability.
In a post on X, he said the focus should be on addressing nuclear threats, missiles and drones, and ending intimidation of vital waterways in the Gulf.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Israel launches ‘wide scale waves of strikes’ against Iranian infrastructure in Tehran
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Israel launches ‘wide scale waves of strikes’ against Iranian infrastructure in Tehran
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US crude dips below $98, Brent above $111 amid US-Iran war
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US crude oil prices remained volatile on Sunday as the Iran war continued to disrupt shipping and production in the Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate briefly spiked when trading reopened on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange before falling to $97.86, slightly below Friday’s $98.32 close.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded just above $111 on Sunday, down from $112.19 on Friday after touching a high of $119.50 earlier in the week. Both benchmarks have surged since the war began, with Brent previously around $70 per barrel.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: At least 40 energy assets severely damaged in Mideast war, says IEA chief
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The IEA chief said at least 40 energy assets have been “severely” damaged amid the ongoing war in West Asia, highlighting growing risks to global energy infrastructure.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia intercepts one of two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said two ballistic missiles were launched towards Riyadh, with air defences intercepting one while the other fell in an uninhabited area.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Worst energy crisis in decades possible, warns IEA chief
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The International Energy Agency chief on Monday warned that the world could face its worst energy crisis in decades due to the fallout from the West Asia conflict, AFP reported.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Explosions heard across multiple areas of Tehran
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The International Energy Agency chief on Monday warned that the world could face its worst energy crisis in decades due to the fallout from the West Asia conflict, AFP reported.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US, Israel strike Iranian state radio transmitter in Bandar Abbas
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US and Israeli forces struck a 100-kilowatt AM transmitter of Iran’s IRIB state radio in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, according to Mehr news agency.
The attack killed one person and injured another, citing the company’s director general, while broadcasts continued as usual.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Kuwait intercepts missile, drone attacks
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Kuwait said early Monday that its air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, while the UAE said it was responding to similar strikes originating from Iran.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE intercept debris injures Indian in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE authorities said debris fell in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh area after air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile, leaving one Indian national with minor injuries, Gulf News reported.