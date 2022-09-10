Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 19, says Buckingham Palace
Ahead of funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects, the royal family said in a statement.
Buckingham Palace said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.
In a detailed statement, the palace said the Queen's coffin currently rests in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle.
Royal officials called it "a scene of quiet dignity". The queen's coffin will be taken on a 180-mile (290-km) trip by road from the remote estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.
In the Scottish capital, the coffin will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles's Cathedral to lie at rest until Tuesday.
It will then be taken by air to Buckingham Palace in London, before lying-in-state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.
Russian rockets hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, killing one, says regional governor
Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said. The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said rockets from an MLRS system had killed one person and wounded two.
Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral | See pics
Two days after the death of the world's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, her family members viewed the several floral tributes that have been left in memory of the Queen at Balmoral. Buckingham Palace on Saturday said the state funeral of the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days where the public can pay their respects.
‘Life without Grannie…’: Prince William grieves death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate – on Saturday released a statement on the passing of their 'Grannie', saying “all of the sadness” they will feel in the weeks to come “will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen”. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” he went on to say.
Russia pulls back troops from Ukraine's Kharkiv area, to be regrouped
Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, a sudden apparent collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces moved to encircle the area in a shock advance. The state-run TASS news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying it had ordered troops to leave the area around the city of Izium in Kharkiv province, saying they would be sent to reinforce operations elsewhere in neighbouring Donetsk.
‘Queen asked me to play The Beatles…’, recalls ex-French president Hollande
Ex-French President Francois Hollande recalled on Saturday how Queen Elizabeth had once asked him with her slight English accent for the Republican Guards' orchestra to play The Beatles during a state dinner. Hollande hosted Queen Elizabeth in June 2014 for a three-day state visit that marked the 70th anniversary commemorations of the allied D-Day landings in World War Two.
