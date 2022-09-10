Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 19, says Buckingham Palace

world news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 10:02 PM IST

Ahead of funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects, the royal family said in a statement.

File photo of late Queen Elizabeth II.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk

Buckingham Palace said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Ahead of funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

In a detailed statement, the palace said the Queen's coffin currently rests in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle.

Royal officials called it "a scene of quiet dignity". The queen's coffin will be taken on a 180-mile (290-km) trip by road from the remote estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.

In the Scottish capital, the coffin will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles's Cathedral to lie at rest until Tuesday.

It will then be taken by air to Buckingham Palace in London, before lying-in-state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

    HT News Desk

queen elizabeth ii
