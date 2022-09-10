‘Life without Grannie…’: Prince William grieves death of Queen Elizabeth II
William was bestowed with the title of Prince of Wales – and his wife Kate Princess of Wales – after the death of Queen Elizabeth and the automatic accession of Charles III as king.
The Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate – on Saturday released a statement on the passing of their ‘Grannie’, saying “all of the sadness” they will feel in the weeks to come “will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen”.
Prince William, the eldest son of Charles III and heir to the throne, and with his wife Kate were bestowed upon the title of ‘Prince and Princess of Wales' soon after Charles III became Britain's new king, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
Charles, who held the title since 1958, automatically became King on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday. He was officially proclaimed as the King earlier today in a colourful ceremony laden with pageantry and tradition.
Read more | When will King Charles III's coronation take place: All you need to know
“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute…I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade,” William said in a statement.
Speaking about the time Kate and their three children spent with the Queen, he wrote, “My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives. She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”
“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” he went on to say.
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II – Britain's longest-reigning monarch – will be held on Monday, September 19, royal officials announced on Saturday. Elizabeth's coffin will leave her Scottish estate on Sunday and be driven by hearse through remote highland villages to Scotland's capital, Edinburgh, pausing during its six-hour journey to allow people to pay their respects, the palace said.
Elizabeth II's funeral will also be marked as a public holiday in Britain.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 19, says Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Ahead of funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. In a detailed statement, the palace said the Queen's coffin currently rests in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle. Royal officials called it "a scene of quiet dignity".
-
Russia pulls back troops from Ukraine's Kharkiv area, to be regrouped
Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, a sudden apparent collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces moved to encircle the area in a shock advance. The state-run TASS news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying it had ordered troops to leave the area around the city of Izium in Kharkiv province, saying they would be sent to reinforce operations elsewhere in neighbouring Donetsk.
-
‘Queen asked me to play The Beatles…’, recalls ex-French president Hollande
Ex-French President Francois Hollande recalled on Saturday how Queen Elizabeth had once asked him with her slight English accent for the Republican Guards' orchestra to play The Beatles during a state dinner. Hollande hosted Queen Elizabeth in June 2014 for a three-day state visit that marked the 70th anniversary commemorations of the allied D-Day landings in World War Two.
-
Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
Seventeen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Saturday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.
-
Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 757,000 litres of diesel out of the country, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday. The unnamed vessel's seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to legal authorities, IRNA reported without elaborating on the nationalities of the ship or its crew.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics