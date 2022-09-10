Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be a public holiday, approves Charles III
Queen Elizabeth II death: The order was approved at the accession ceremony where Charles III was proclaimed as Britain's new king.
King Charles III, who was officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch on Saturday, has approved an order declaring day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as a public holiday. The date of the state funeral has not been announced but is expected to be around September 19. Queen Elizabeth II was once described by her grandson Harry as “the nation's grandmother”.
Charles III vowed to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in a personal declaration at the accession ceremony. In his address, Charles said: “In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God.”
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's new King
Charles III was officially declared the new monarch in a historic ceremony in St James's Palace where former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted "God Save The King". This was the first ever public telecast of the proclamation ceremony of Britain's monarch.
Charles, 73, succeeded his mother on Thursday when the UK's longest serving monarch died amidst the presence of her family. An Accession Council then met on Saturday morning (local time) in London to officiate his succession. His son and heir William, wife Camilla and Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, were among those to sign the proclamation.
Thousands gathered outside royal palaces, including scores flocking to Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Saturday morning to pay respects to the queen and Charles III, the new monarch.
In Photos: Accession ceremony of King Charles III, the new monarch of Britain
Crowds cheered “hip, hip, hurrah” as the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation of Charles III as Britain's new King from a balcony above London's St James's Palace on Saturday. "Three cheers for Majesty the King," the herald in England shouted from the balcony. The accession council, televised for the first time, recognized the new king's sovereignty.
Hong Kong speech therapists jailed for 19 months over seditious children's books
Five Hong Kong speech therapists were sentenced on Saturday to 19 months in jail for conspiracy to publish seditious children's books, featuring cartoons of sheep and wolves that prosecutors had deemed anti-government. District Court Judge Kwok Wai Kin said Lorie Lai, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Marco Fong, aged 26 to 29 had to be punished "not because of the publication or the words but because of their harm or the risk of harm to the minds of children", saying the works sowed seeds of "instability".
