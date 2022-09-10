King Charles III vows to follow mother's 'inspiring example' at accession
King Charles III vowed to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in personal declaration at the accession ceremony on Saturday. “I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered," King Charles III said.
King Charles made his declaration in the Throne Room of St. James' Palace in London after announcing the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen, saying, "Her reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life."
"In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray to the guidance and help of almighty God," he added.
Charles III said he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty".
The monarch then signed the Proclamation. Witnesses including his son, Prince William, added their signatures to the document.
King Charles III was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.
King Charles III formally declared Britain's new monarch at historic ceremony
The historic building where King Charles' accession is taking place: 5 points
King Charles III will be officially proclaimed Britain's monarch on Saturday in a ceremony which will be broadcast live from the St. James' Palace, a royal residence in London. Here are 5 points on the St. James' Palace where the ceremony is taking place: St James's Palace is the most senior royal palace in the United Kingdom which was built between 1531 and 1536 in red-brick.
King Charles III set to be proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony
Charles III is set to be formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday as flags were lowered in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. The flags will fly full-mast after the Accession Council meet, BBC reported. Charles set the tone for his reign hailing his mother's "unswerving devotion" during her record-breaking seven-decade reign.
King Charles III accession, council and proclamation: A 10-point guide
King Charles III is due to be proclaimed by an Accession Council on Saturday. Charles is already the king as he automatically became so on the death of his mother. But the Accession Council serves the ceremonial purpose of officially announcing the name of the new monarch. In a break with tradition, for the first time the Accession Council will be televised. In the first part, the Lord President will announce the monarch's death.
