King Charles III vows to follow mother's 'inspiring example' at accession

King Charles III vowed to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in personal declaration at the accession ceremony on Saturday. “I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered," King Charles III said.

King Charles made his declaration in the Throne Room of St. James' Palace in London after announcing the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen, saying, "Her reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life."

"In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray to the guidance and help of almighty God," he added.

Charles III said he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty".

The monarch then signed the Proclamation. Witnesses including his son, Prince William, added their signatures to the document.

King Charles III was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.

