The historic building where King Charles' accession is taking place: 5 points
King Charles III Accession: After the ceremony, an official will read the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James’ Palace.
King Charles III will be officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday in a ceremony which will be broadcast live from the St. James' Palace, a royal residence in London. Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession council, senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch, meet this afternoon for the formal proclamation.
Here are 5 points on the St. James' Palace where the ceremony is taking place:
- St James's Palace is the most senior royal palace in the United Kingdom which was built between 1531 and 1536 in red-brick. A fire in 1809 destroyed parts of the structure which have never replaced.
- The palace is no longer the principal residence of the monarch but a ceremonial meeting place of the Accession Council.
- The palace was built under the order of Henry VIII in the 1530s on the site of a leper hospital dedicated to Saint James the Less.
- The palace was displaced in importance by the Buckingham Palace in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
- The move was formalised by Queen Victoria in 1837.
UN chief's visit to areas of Pakistan devastated by record floods
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited several areas of Pakistan ravaged by floods, as he rounded off a two-day trip aimed at raising awareness of the disaster. The government says the lives of nearly 33 million have been disrupted. Pakistan estimates the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change. "Unimaginable," Guterres said, surveying the damage.
King Charles III set to be proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony
Charles III is set to be formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday as flags were lowered in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. The flags will fly full-mast after the Accession Council meet, BBC reported. Charles set the tone for his reign hailing his mother's "unswerving devotion" during her record-breaking seven-decade reign.
King Charles III accession, council and proclamation: A 10-point guide
King Charles III is due to be proclaimed by an Accession Council on Saturday. Charles is already the king as he automatically became so on the death of his mother. But the Accession Council serves the ceremonial purpose of officially announcing the name of the new monarch. In a break with tradition, for the first time the Accession Council will be televised. In the first part, the Lord President will announce the monarch's death.
Flood losses could slash Pakistan's growth to 3% from 5%: Report
The massive losses from the catastrophic monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan, the war in Ukraine and other factors may force it to slash its GDP growth rate for the financial year 2022-2023 from five per cent to three per cent, according to media reports on Saturday. The National Disaster Management Authority reported that the death toll from the deadly floods had climbed to 1,396, while the total number of injured stood over 12,700.
Drought, record heat, fires and now floods: California's extreme weather year
Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Hurricane Kay made landfall near Mexico's Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday, but it quickly weakened into a tropical storm by the time it reached Southern California.
