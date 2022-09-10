King Charles III set to be proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony
King Charles III: Charles set the tone for his reign hailing his mother's "unswerving devotion" during her record-breaking seven-decade reign.
Charles III is set to be formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday as flags were lowered in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. The flags will fly full-mast after the Accession Council meet, BBC reported.
The ceremony, which comes after the King pledged to follow his "darling mama's" life of service in an emotional first address on Friday, will be televised for the first time.
Charles set the tone for his reign hailing his mother's "unswerving devotion" during her record-breaking seven-decade reign.
Watch: Outpouring of love and grief in Britain for Queen Elizabeth II
"Queen Elizabeth's was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," he said.
King Charles III, 73, automatically became the monarch upon the queen's death, but an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace is a constitutional formality to recognize his sovereignty.
In his address, the new king also named his elder son and next heir Prince William as the new Prince of Wales, while expressing love for his younger son Harry.
Read more: Explained: Queen's state funeral will be UK's first since Winston Churchill
William's wife Kate assumes the Princess of Wales title once held by Charles' ex-wife, the late Princess Diana.
Britain has declared a period of mourning until the state funeral for Elizabeth, the date for that has not been announced. Leaders from around the world are expected to attend the funeral in London.
-
King Charles III accession, council and proclamation: A 10-point guide
King Charles III is due to be proclaimed by an Accession Council on Saturday. Charles is already the king as he automatically became so on the death of his mother. But the Accession Council serves the ceremonial purpose of officially announcing the name of the new monarch. In a break with tradition, for the first time the Accession Council will be televised. In the first part, the Lord President will announce the monarch's death.
-
Flood losses could slash Pakistan's growth to 3% from 5%: Report
The massive losses from the catastrophic monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan, the war in Ukraine and other factors may force it to slash its GDP growth rate for the financial year 2022-2023 from five per cent to three per cent, according to media reports on Saturday. The National Disaster Management Authority reported that the death toll from the deadly floods had climbed to 1,396, while the total number of injured stood over 12,700.
-
Drought, record heat, fires and now floods: California's extreme weather year
Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Hurricane Kay made landfall near Mexico's Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday, but it quickly weakened into a tropical storm by the time it reached Southern California.
-
Ukraine's ‘breakthrough’ in Kharkiv region as Russia front crumbles
Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war. After keeping silent for a day, Russia effectively acknowledged a section of its frontline had crumbled southeast of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv.
-
BBC’s awkward fiasco amid coverage on King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II
The British Broadcasting Channel, more commonly known as BBC, suffered a huge embarrassment due to an awkward 'typo' in its subtitles during its coverage on King Charles III following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The fiasco happened on Friday during an explanation of how Queen Consort and Queen Regina differ. Another user wrote: "BBC subtitles spectacularly mis-hearing the words “Queen Regina” during a conversation about Camilla just now."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics