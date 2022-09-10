Watch: Outpouring of love and grief in Britain for Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace with some laying floral tributes outside the black iron gates.
As the world paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her death aged 96 on Thursday, Britons paid their own respects to a woman who had been the focal point of their lives for over 70 years.
Thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace with some laying floral tributes outside the black iron gates. Similar scenes were also seen outside the monarch's Windsor Castle home.
See video here:
Portraits of Queen Elizabeth II were posted on billboard screens in central London's Piccadilly Circus and the city's Canary Wharf financial district, a Reuters report said.
On Friday, Charles III in his first address to Britain following the Queen's demise said, “And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”
“May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest," he added.
King Charles III will officially succeed as the new monarch this afternoon.
-
