Watch: Outpouring of love and grief in Britain for Queen Elizabeth II

As the world paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her death aged 96 on Thursday, Britons paid their own respects to a woman who had been the focal point of their lives for over 70 years.

Thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace with some laying floral tributes outside the black iron gates. Similar scenes were also seen outside the monarch's Windsor Castle home.

See video here:

People are queuing for miles this morning just to get to Buckingham Palace, lay flowers and pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen. It’s pouring with rain but we’re British, and everyone wants to show our wonderful monarch just what she meant to the nation. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DtaWakvwu8 — Lucy Jones (@ByLucyJones) September 9, 2022

Portraits of Queen Elizabeth II were posted on billboard screens in central London's Piccadilly Circus and the city's Canary Wharf financial district, a Reuters report said.

Belfast’s Shankill Road becoming a focal point for tributes today pic.twitter.com/SWgTceE2UN — Emma Vardy (@EmmaVardyTV) September 9, 2022

On Friday, Charles III in his first address to Britain following the Queen's demise said, “And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

“May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest," he added.

King Charles III will officially succeed as the new monarch this afternoon.

