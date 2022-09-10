The frenzy Charles and Camilla's relationship encountered

When Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall now the Queen Consort, and King Charles III divorced their respective spouses in the 1990s, they encountered a barrage of media attention and frenzy.

In an interview ahead of her 75th birthday, Camilla talked about her marriage to Charles and the media scrutiny she faced at that time.

“It’s not easy,” she told British Vogue at Clarence House, the London home she shared with her husband till Charles' ascension. Camilla reportedly met Charles at a polo match in Windsor in 1970. In 1971, Charles joined the Royal Navy while Camilla married cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles. Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 but in 1994 he admitted to having an extramarital affair with Camilla.

“I was scrutinised for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticised," she added.

“But I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You’ve got to get on with life.”

Charles and Camila wed in Windsor in 2005, with the Queen's consent. Camilla with her title ‘Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall’, was then confirmed as Charles' official consort and future queen.

