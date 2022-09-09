Home / World News / The new Queen Consort: 10 points on Camilla, King Charles III's wife

Published on Sep 09, 2022

Camilla, The Queen Consort: Camilla reportedly met Charles at a polo match in Windsor in 1970 where they became friends.

With Charles III's accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Camilla has become the Queen Consort, taking on a new and more significant role alongside her husband. Here are 10 things you need to know about Camilla- Charles' second wife:

1. Camilla reportedly met Charles at a polo match in Windsor in 1970 where they became friends.

2. In 1971, Charles joined the Royal Navy while Camilla married cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles.

3. Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.

4. Charles admitted in 1994 that during his marriage to Princess Diana he continued to have an extramarital affair with Camilla.

5. Camilla divorced Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995.

6. Charles and Diana divorced in 1996.

7. Princess Diana was killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997.

8. In 1999, Camilla moved into Clarence House to be with Charles.

9. In 2005, Charles and Camila wed in Windsor, with the Queen's consent. Camilla with her title ‘Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall’, was confirmed as Charles' official consort and future queen.

10. In February 2022, the Queen gave Camilla her blessing to be known as queen when the time came.

