A day of mourning and reflection, says UK high commissioner to India on Queen’s demise
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘peacefully’ on Thursday after a year-long period of ill-health.
British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Friday mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking in Hindi first and then in English, Ellis said it is a “day of grief” and also “a day of reflection”.
“Today we mourn the death of her majesty queen Elizabeth II. It is a day of grief, but it is also a day of reflection. She reigned for over 70 years. She led an exemplary life of strength, duty, hard work, and dignity. It is a sad day but also a day to give thanks for a long life well lived to the service of others,” the British high commissioner to India said.
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘peacefully’ on Thursday after a year-long period of ill-health. The queen, who is the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history, marked 70 years on the throne this year. In September 2015, she had surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria - who remained in the throne for 63 years and seven months.
In 2016, she also became the longest-reigning monarch in the world with the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand. In 2022, Queen Elizabeth became the second-longest-reigning monarch in world history, only behind 17th Century French King Louis XIV, who took the throne at age of four.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral date is yet to be announced but is expected to be on Monday - September 19.
Buckingham Palace has said the new King Charles and other members of the royal family would observe an extended mourning period until seven days after her funeral.
Charles III will be officially proclaimed as ‘King’ on Saturday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace said.
