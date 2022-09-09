Charles III to be formally proclaimed king on Saturday: Palace
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: The formal body overseeing the succession from Queen Elizabeth II will meet from 10:00 am (0900 GMT).
Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace said.
The formal body overseeing the succession from Queen Elizabeth II will meet from 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with a first public pronouncement from a balcony of St James's Palace in London at 11:00 am.
Queen’s former chef reminisces 1st time he met the monarch: ‘Her dogs chased me’
As Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, her personal chef who worked for her for over a decade expressed “profound sadness” over the Queen's demise. Darren McGrady travelled around the world with the Queen and the royals and had met the Queen for the first time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she died.
UK top lawyers' royal titles change after Queen's death
More than 2,400 top lawyers in the UK have seen their official titles change after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As soon as the former Prince of Wales became King Charles III, all of them became "King's Counsel". This is just one of the many symbolic changes to British public life and society that have now begun.
Want to mourn the Queen's death? UK govt publishes guidelines
UK government has released official guidance for the UK's mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The royal family will undertake their own period of mourning which will be subject to the decision of King Charles III. The guidelines covers behaviour and etiquette for the public, businesses and public organisations during the mourning period. Despite this, there are no concrete expectations for specific behaviour to be observed during the mourning period.
China blames India for ongoing military tension along LAC
China on Friday blamed India for the ongoing military tension along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, saying the Indian side had trespassed across the disputed boundary in 2020 but added that the latest round of disengagement from Patrol Point-15 (Gogra-Hotsprings) area is conducive for peace and tranquillity along the Sino-India border.
On Shinzo Abe's state funeral, Japan PM's response: “I humbly accept…”
Japan's prime minister said on Thursday Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's accepted criticism that he had not sufficiently explained why he wants a state funeral for slain former premier Shinzo Abe but defended the decision that has helped drag his support to its lowest ever. Read Hindustan Times' World Coverage here "I humbly accept the criticism that my explanation was insufficient," Kishida told members of parliament in response to questions about the issue.
