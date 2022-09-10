King Charles III accession, council and proclamation: A 10-point guide

Flood losses could slash Pakistan's growth to 3% from 5%: Report

The massive losses from the catastrophic monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan, the war in Ukraine and other factors may force it to slash its GDP growth rate for the financial year 2022-2023 from five per cent to three per cent, according to media reports on Saturday. The National Disaster Management Authority reported that the death toll from the deadly floods had climbed to 1,396, while the total number of injured stood over 12,700.