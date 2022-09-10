Home / World News / King Charles III accession, council and proclamation: A 10-point guide

King Charles III accession, council and proclamation: A 10-point guide

world news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 01:38 PM IST

King Charles III Accession: In a break with tradition, for the first time the Accession Council will be televised.

King Charles III Accession: Britain's Prince Charles during a national service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.(AFP)
King Charles III Accession: Britain's Prince Charles during a national service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.(AFP)
By Mallika Soni

King Charles III is due to be proclaimed by an Accession Council on Saturday. Charles is already the king as he automatically became so on the death of his mother. But the Accession Council serves the ceremonial purpose of officially announcing the name of the new monarch. In a break with tradition, for the first time the Accession Council will be televised.

Read more: Explained: Queen's state funeral will be UK's first since Winston Churchill

Here's your 10-point guide on King Charles III's accession:

  1. The Accession Council takes place within 24 hours of the death of the sovereign but a little more time has been passed since Queen Elizabeth's death on Thursday.
  2. The council is attended by members of the Privy Council (a group of senior politicians that formally advise the monarch), the Lord Mayor of the City of London, and senior judges and officials, BBC reported.
  3. The Accession Council is divided into two parts.
  4. King Charles III will only be present for the second part.
  5. In the first part, the Lord President will announce the monarch's death. She will then ask the clerk of the council to read out the Accession Proclamation, which confirms the name of the new monarch.
  6. The proclamation is then signed by the members of the Royal Family, the prime minister, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Lord Chancellor and the Earl Marshall - the Duke of Norfolk, the BBC noted.
  7. The proclamation will then be read out from a balcony above the Friary Court at St James's Palace by the Garter King of Arms.
  8. The proclamation will also be read in Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh, and other locations in the UK.
  9. Part two of the Accession Council is the first meeting of the Privy Council held by King Charles III.
  10. It may still take some time for King Charles III's coronation to take place.
