King Charles III formally declared Britain's new monarch at historic ceremony

King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St. James' Palace. Charles automatically became the king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday and in a ceremonial step the Accession Council formalized him as the sovereign- officially confirming his position.

The ceremony at St. James’s Palace, a royal residence in London, was attended by the Accession Council which comprises senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch.

King Charles III was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William who will now be heir to the throne and known by the title Prince of Wales.

King Charles III set the tone for his reign on Friday, vowing in a televised address to carry on the queen's “lifelong service."

The monarch paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II saying, “…to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

“May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’", he added.

