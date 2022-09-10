Home / World News / Britain's anthem becomes 'God Save the King' as Charles III declared King| LIVE
Britain's anthem becomes 'God Save the King' as Charles III declared King| LIVE

Updated on Sep 10, 2022 03:23 PM IST

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles has been officially proclaimed as ‘King’ today.

King Charles III addresses after being proclaimed new monarch
King Charles III addresses after being proclaimed new monarch
hindustan times.com
King Charles III has been officially proclaimed as ‘King’ today at a meeting of the Accession Council. Charles automatically became king when his mother - the longest-reigning monarch - Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. However, the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

The ceremony was held at St. James’s Palace - a royal residence in London. It was attended by the Accession Council, senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 10, 2022 03:23 PM IST

    King Charles III approves order declaring day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral a public holiday

    King Charles III approves order declaring day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral a public holiday; date not yet announced.

  • Sep 10, 2022 03:22 PM IST

    King Charles III: ‘I know how deeply you and the entire nation…’

    King Charles III: I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered.

  • Sep 10, 2022 03:06 PM IST

    King Charles III: ‘Deeply aware of duties…’

    Charles III in personal declaration at accession ceremony said that he is “deeply aware of duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty.”

  • Sep 10, 2022 03:02 PM IST

    King Charles III: 'My mother gave an example of life long love…'

    “My mother gave an example of life long love and of selfless service”: Charles III after being proclaimed new British monarch

  • Sep 10, 2022 03:01 PM IST

    King Charles III: I vow to my mother's 'inspiring example'

    King Charles III vows to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in personal declaration at accession ceremony.

  • Sep 10, 2022 02:55 PM IST

    King Charles III addresses after being proclaimed new monarch

    King Charles III addresses after officially being declared as Britain's new monarch. WATCH HERE

  • Sep 10, 2022 02:46 PM IST

    Britain's anthem becomes 'God Save the King' 

    Britain's anthem becomes 'God Save the King' as Charles III is proclaimed as Britain's new monarch.

  • Sep 10, 2022 02:37 PM IST

    King Charles  III proclaimed as Britain's new monarch

    King Charles III has been officially proclaimed as Britain’s monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St. James' Palace.

  • Sep 10, 2022 02:35 PM IST

    Watch King Charles proclamation 

    King Charles III to be proclaimed as new monarch shortly at historic ceremony in London. WATCH LIVE here

  • Sep 10, 2022 02:31 PM IST

    King Charles III to be proclaimed as new monarch today

    King Charles III is set to be officially proclaimed as ‘King’ today at St. James’s Palace - a royal residence in London.

