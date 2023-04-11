Queen Elizabeth was okay with Prince Harry going to war but William wasn't…

Queen Elizabeth agreed to Prince Harry being sent to war but did not think the same for Prince William, a royal documentary revealed. General Sir Mike Jackson suggested that Prince Harry has been treated as the “spare”- the tile of his memoir. y Queen Elizabeth II Health Concerns: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.(AFP)

The ex-head of the army who had many meetings with the late monarch said, “I will break the rule about not divulging what goes on on this one occasion, when she was very clear. She said, ‘My grandsons have taken my shilling, therefore they must do their duty’ – and that was that."

“But it was decided that for William, as heir to the heir, the risk is too great. But for his younger brother, the risk was acceptable," he added.

Prince Harry served two Afghanistan tours from 2007 to 2008, and 2012 to 2013 while Prince William was an officer in the Household Cavalry and later became an RAF Search and Rescue helicopter pilot.

The series also claims that Princess Margaret refused to stop listening to the Archers as Queen Elizabeth visited her on her deathbed in 2002.

Princess Margaret’s former lady-in-waiting said that when the Queen’s sister was dying, she refused to stop listening to Radio 4’s the Archers when the monarch arrived.

“About two minutes later, I heard footsteps coming down the stairs. So I said ‘Ma’am, is there anything wrong?’ And she said, ‘Yes. Margaret’s listening to the Archers and every time I say something she just says, ‘Shush’. So I went up and said to Princess Margaret, ‘the Queen’s only got a short time’, turning off her wireless, and I brought them tea and left them.”

On Prince Andrew, the documentary reveals his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The five-part series is based on the personal challenges that Queen Elizabeth faced throughout her reign.

