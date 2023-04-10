Prince Harry's demands after Queen's death 'shocked' royal family, book claims

Prince Harry made several demands when Queen Elizabeth died, all of which deeply “shocked” the royal family, a new book claimed. When the monarch fell ill, Prince Harry was in the UK to attend the WellChild Awards. From there, he he boarded a plane and flew to be at her bedside. But the Queen passed away before he was able to reach, it was earlier reported. Prince Harry On Royal Family: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)

But a new book ‘Our King: Charles III’ by royal commentator Robert Jobson claimed that Prince Harry wanted Meghan Markle to be allowed to travel with him and bid goodbye to Queen Elizabeth.

“Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – and Edward's wife Sophie, who had been very close to the Queen – arrived at Balmoral at about 5pm, almost two hours too late. As for Prince Harry, he didn't turn up until just before 8pm. Close sources said he had decided not to fly up to Scotland with his brother and uncles after a disagreement over his wife, Meghan," the book claimed.

“When Harry insisted that she should accompany him, it was his father who told him she couldn't come," it added.

Prince Harry’s demands had “not gone down well” with the royal family who were “shocked by his behaviour”. In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry wrote, “When the plane started to descend, I saw my mobile phone light up. It was a message from Meg: 'call me as soon as you read this'. I checked the BBC webpage. My grandmother had died. My father was the King. I put on a black tie, stepped off the plane into heavy drizzle.”

“I stayed in one place without moving, gazing at her for a long time, gathered strength and continued going forward," he continued, adding that he "whispered to her I hoped she was happy and that she was with grandpa".

