Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne: Five things about Britain’s longest-serving monarch

Published on Sep 08, 2022 06:35 PM IST

The 96-year-old monarch has been dogged by health problems since last October that has left her with difficulties walking and standing.

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors expressed concern over her health, according to Buckingham Palace.

Here are some facts about the Queen:

1) Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton St, London, and baptised on May 29, 1926, in the private chapel of Buckingham Palace. She was 10 years old when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated on December 11, 1936, and her father became King George VI.

2) On November 20, 1947, she married navy officer Philip Mountbatten, a Greek royal, in Westminster Abbey in London. They have four children: Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne (born in 1950), Prince Andrew (born in 1960), and Prince Edward (born in 1971). (1964). Philip died in April 2021, at the age of 99.

3) She succeeded the throne upon the death of her father on February 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on a royal tour. She was crowned on June 2, 1953, in Westminster Abbey, in the first-ever broadcast coronation.

4) Elizabeth remains queen of 15 realms, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu.

5) She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - the 70th anniversary of her accession - on Feb. 6, 2022.

queen elizabeth ii united kingdom britain
