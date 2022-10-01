Denmark's Queen is stripping grandchildren of royal titles. Her family disagrees

Denmark's monarch Queen Margrathe II announced that she is stripped the royal titles from four of her grandchildren and children of Prince Joachim's - Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena. All of them will use only the titles counts and countess of Monpezat as their previous position will be discontinued from January 1, 2023, the Queen of Denmark decided.

"Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves," the statement said.

"All four grandchildren maintain their places in the order of succession," the statement asserted.

Danish media reported that the Queen of Denmark's eldest grandchild Prince Nikolai said that he and his family were "very sad" with the monarch's decision.

"We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone," he said.

“I am very confused as to why it has to happen like this,” he added.

The Queen of Denmark, however, defended her decision by saying as per a report in the Daily Mail, "It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future."

