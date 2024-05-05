 'Radicalised' 16-year-old boy with knife shot dead by cops in Australia's Perth | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Radicalised' 16-year-old boy with knife shot dead by cops in Australia's Perth

AFP |
May 05, 2024 08:39 AM IST

Police body camera images showed the teenager refused officers' demands that he put down the knife, the police chief said.

Western Australian police shot and killed a "radicalised" 16-year-old boy with a knife who had wounded a member of the public in Perth, police and the state premier said Sunday.

Police had received a call late on Saturday from a male warning that he was going to commit "acts of violence"(Rep image)
Police had received a call late on Saturday from a male warning that he was going to commit "acts of violence"(Rep image)

The teenager "rushed" at police after wounding someone and was fatally shot by an officer, Premier Roger Cook told a news conference.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"There are indications he had been radicalised online. But I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears he acted solely and alone."

Police had received a call late on Saturday from a male warning that he was going to commit "acts of violence" but without giving his name or location, the state's police commissioner, Col Blanch, told reporters.

Within minutes another emergency call alerted police that a "male with a knife was running around the car park" in Willetton, a southern suburb of Perth, he said.

Police body camera images showed the teenager refused officers' demands that he put down the knife, the police chief said.

Officers fired two Tasers at him but "both of them did not have the full desired effect," he said.

"The male continued to advance on the third officer with a firearm who fired a single shot and fatally wounded the male."

The teenager died in hospital later in the night, he said.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / 'Radicalised' 16-year-old boy with knife shot dead by cops in Australia's Perth
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On