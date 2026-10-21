‘Real way to end it’: Zelensky open to freezing Ukraine-Russia front lines to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is willing to freeze the current front lines in the war with Russia, describing it as a practical way to bring the conflict to an end. He made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy said Russian attacks on Ukraine continued almost hourly and stressed the human cost of the war. (Bloomberg)

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Asked by host Brian Kilmeade whether he would agree to a peace agreement that left the situation on the ground unchanged, with Ukraine retaining 75% or more of its territory regardless of how the war began, Zelenskyy said a freeze was necessary at this stage.

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"Yes, right now, we have to freeze," Zelenskyy responded. “And I think this is a real way to end this war. We call it ceasefire or ‘stop killing’ like President Trump called it.”

"Freeze and stop. And, of course, this is the minimum of what we need from Russia today. Then, of course, we will go to the president and to Europeans, and we'll ask security guarantees," he continued.

Zelenskyy seeks security guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy stressed that security guarantees would be essential in any subsequent negotiations. He also highlighted the need for Ukrainians who have fled their homes to return and rebuild the country.

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{{^usCountry}} "This is the most important … not to be afraid," Zelenskyy also said. "We need 9.5 million people who have lost their houses, which are abroad, everywhere. We need them to come back to Ukraine just to live and to build their country." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is the most important … not to be afraid," Zelenskyy also said. "We need 9.5 million people who have lost their houses, which are abroad, everywhere. We need them to come back to Ukraine just to live and to build their country." {{/usCountry}}

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Russia has repeatedly opposed ceasefire proposals, arguing that a pause in fighting would allow Ukraine to replenish its weapons and military supplies.

"There will be no ceasefire to bring him back to his senses and pump him full of weapons," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week, according to the Interfax news agency.

‘We are losing people’: Zelenskyy urges an end to fighting

In a post on X on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Russian attacks on Ukraine continued almost hourly and stressed the human cost of the war.

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"Russia strikes our country virtually every hour."

"Of course, we are not losing this war. But we are losing people. Because of the Russian attacks, we're losing people and time. It's such a pity, because our children don't have a real life and childhood. Not only children, but all people," he wrote in another post.

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He called for a swift end to the conflict and urged the United States and European countries to support Ukraine. Zelenskyy also praised Ukrainian troops for continuing to fight.

"That's why we need to end this war as quickly as possible. I hope that our partners, Americans and Europeans, will help us. God bless, our strong soldiers stay strong on the battlefield. It helps me stay strong during any kind of negotiations," Zelenskyy added.

Trump secures release of US teacher as Putin signals talks

Zelenskyy's remarks came on the same day that US President Donald Trump secured the release of Stephen Hubbard, a retired American teacher who had been detained in Russia on charges of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.

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Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday "in principle" to resume trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States after Nov. 10, according to his foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, as reported by The Associated Press.