‘Remove nuclear, missile threats’: Netanyahu outlines 3 goals in Israel’s war against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced three goals of the country amid its ongoing conflict with Iran. In a press conference, Netanyahu said that Operation Rising Lion is designed to remove the existential threats posed by the Ayatollah regime, adding that its purpose is to remove the nuclear threat and missile threat. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran (Reuters)

Stating the three goals, Netanyahu said that one goal is to remove the nuclear threat posed by Iran. The second goal, he said, was to remove the ballistic missile threat.

Netanyahu added that it is essential to “remove both of these threats before they're buried deep underground and become immune from aerial attack.” The third goal involves creating conditions that allow Iranians to take control of their future and freedom, he said.

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Addressing a press conference amid his death rumours during the Iran war, Netanyahu said, “First of all, I just want to say, I'm alive, and you're all witnesses.”

He also hailed the “visionary leadership” of US President Donald Trump, adding that America and Israel are acting together in Iran with “great determination” and “unprecedented strength.”

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Netanyahu also talked about Operation Rising Lion, a military offensive launched by Israel against Iran. He said that the operation is designed to remove the “existential threats posed by the Ayatollah regime”, adding that the regime has waged war against America and Israel and the people of Iran for 47 years.

“It chants death to America, death to Israel, and it delivers death to its own people,” Netanyahu said.

"We are winning and Iran is being decimated," Netanyahu told a press conference at which he hailed his cooperation with US President Donald Trump. He told the press conference that after 20 days of war, “Iran today does not have the ability to enrich uranium and no possibility to produce missiles.”