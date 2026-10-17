'Reward for Putin': Zelensky fears US sanctions relief to Russia, diesel deal not the end of it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump's recent sanctions waiver to Russia would only encourage it to continue attacks on Ukraine. He was referring to Trump's decision to waive a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky objected to the Trump administration's sanctions relief to Russia. (AFP)

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“Sanctions relief will continue. I think the diesel deal and the move regarding the Lindsey Graham Act are not the end of it. Unfortunately,” he said in a post on X, referring to a deal under which Russia would supply diesel in exchange for relief from US sanctions.

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He also spoke fondly of late US senator Lindsey Graham, who worked endlessly on the bill targeting Russia before he died this summer. “He devoted his life to America. We had an excellent relationship with him. And shortly before the tragedy, Lindsey was in Ukraine. He always supported us very strongly and pushed for as much assistance to Ukraine as possible,” Zelensky wrote.

Deep Dive What Russia sanctions did Trump waive under the Lindsey Graham Act? Trump’s executive order paused some sanctions and tariff measures targeting Russia and its economic partners. He cited US national interests for the waiver, which was issued shortly before the measures were due to take effect. Why does Zelensky say US sanctions relief could encourage Russia to keep attacking Ukraine? Zelensky said easing sanctions could increase Russia’s satisfaction and its desire to continue attacks. He argued the move would not stop the war and would benefit Russia. Why did Trump waive Russia sanctions after agreeing to a diesel deal? Trump cited US national interests for the waiver. The decision followed a deal under which Russia would supply diesel, and was also described as a move intended to help lower US energy prices.

Trump signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 in mid-September.

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{{^usCountry}} However, on Saturday he decided to waive some sanctions against Russia just as they were to take effect under the law. According to news agency AP, an executive order signed by Trump said the waiver was in the national interests of the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, on Saturday he decided to waive some sanctions against Russia just as they were to take effect under the law. According to news agency AP, an executive order signed by Trump said the waiver was in the national interests of the United States. {{/usCountry}}

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“The decision to undo all of this, to block all of it, seems wrong to me. And it definitely helps only the Russians. It only fuels their satisfaction and their desire to keep killing people. This certainly does not stop the war,” Zelensky said.

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Trump's move faces Congress backlash

The US President's decision was also not received very well back home, with several members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, criticising the executive order.

“Beyond irresponsible,” Senator Thom Tillis said, hours after Zelensky expressed hope that the sanctions that were supposed to take effect Sunday targeting Russian's economy could be revived.

“What part of enforcing a law passed 86-11 by the Senate does the President and his advisors not understand?” Tillis said. “It’s unconscionable that this administration is capitulating to a Russian dictator who illegally invaded Ukraine.”

Republican Senator John Cornyn also took a similar stand on the issue, saying “Lindsey would be appalled". Senator Elizabeth Warren said Trump is “thumbing his nose” at Congress and “enabling Vladimir Putin to continue his war of aggression.” She urged her colleagues to take action to reverse course.

Zelensky's ‘we’re done' post for Trump

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Trump's latest move of granting sanctions relief to Russia came two days after Zelensky refused to abide by the US President's demand to stop strikes Russian oil refineries.

"The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We're done," Zelensky told the Financial Times in an interview published on Thursday."

The ties between Kyiv and Washington have strained since last week after Trump eased sanctions on Russia in exchange for Moscow releasing large amounts of diesel onto global markets.