'I'm Charlotte's mommy': Kate Middleton's cute reference to daughter at event

During a recent visit to a London museum, Prince William's wife Kate Middleton was seen chatting to a group of school students about her children. As the Princess of Wales attended the opening of the refurbished Young V&A Museum in South London as patron of its parent institution, she was introduced to groups of children who engaged in conversation with the royal. Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales watches as Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery.(AFP)

A clip shared on social media showed the princess telling students, “I'm Charlotte's mommy”- a cute reference to her daughter.

"She's going into Year Four [equivalent to third grade] next year," Kate said of her daughter, before being asked by a student if she was "Charlotte's mommy?"

"I'm Charlotte's mommy!" Kate said, continuing, “And George is in Year Five and Louis is in Reception.” Kate Middleton then went on to discuss her children's love of storytelling.

“They tell me stories all the time. Does anyone else have a story?,” she asked.

In another humorous interaction with a student, Kate Middleton was asked how old she was. The princess said in a whisper, joking, “I'm 41. But don't tell anyone!”

During the visit, she paid tribute to her position as the institution's patron. In 2021, Kate Middleton started The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as well. This year, the senior royal launched an awareness campaign titled "Shaping Us."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON