Home / World News / Kate Middleton once boasted ‘I'm going to be Queen’: ‘My historic path…’

Kate Middleton once boasted ‘I'm going to be Queen’: ‘My historic path…’

ByMallika Soni
Jul 01, 2023 10:32 PM IST

Kate played a key role in the fallout after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton is much “steelier” than she appears, as she has her eye on the crown, a royal correspondent claimed. In his book Valentine Low, a royal correspondent for the Times, said that the Princess of Wales is playing the “long game”.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London.(AP)
Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London.(AP)

Read more: When King Charles wants to end a conversation, his secret signal is…

Kate once said, “I am going to be the Queen one day", the royal expert claimed, praising her for being “far steelier than she looks”. In an extract in the Times, he went on, “She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day’.”

Kate played a key role in the fallout after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah, the expert also claimed. She took a strong stance and even suggested revisions to the royal statement that were approved by the late Queen Elizabeth, the expert claimed, making the point that “history will judge this” after the controversial interview.

Read more: This prince believes Harry ‘suffering’ since he and Meghan left royal family

Following the allegations of racism made by the Sussexes, Buckingham Palace released a statement acknowledging that while "some recollections may vary", they are being treated with utmost seriousness.

Prince William also wanted to strengthen the statement and Kate Middleton was in full support of his decision, the Times reported. The statement was crafted by Jean-Christophe Gray, who had been serving as Prince William's private secretary for only a few weeks at the time, the report said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out