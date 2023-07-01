Wondered how many people work for Prince William-Kate? Here's the answer

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have a team of people around them to aid their private and public lives. So how many people work for the couple? For the smooth running of their busy schedules, the Prince and Prince of Wales have 50 different members of staff, monarchy's annual Sovereign Grant Report revealed. Kate Middleton Prince William: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London.(AP)

The report also showed the gender balance between Kate and William's staff- 64 per cent for females and 36 per cent for males. While 16.3 per cent of their staff comes from an ethnic minority background, even though their roles were not stated in the report. The report may also include these members of staff but they would not live at Adelaide Cottage where the couple moved last year.

The royal couple who have three young children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis- require secretaries, security and press officers, it was revealed. The Princess of Wales also has a stylist and a hair stylist, one of whom travels with her on a regular basis, it added.

HELLO's royal reporter Emily Nash said that the couple "time their engagements to allow them to take their children to school and to put them to bed, even on tours". The couple also pause as well as alter their schedules during their children's school holidays. They do so in order to spend quality family time with their children, it was reported.

Earlier it was reported that Prince William received $7.5 million in private income this year according to the Duchy of Cornwall’s 2023 annual report. As per a report by Page Six, the Duchy recorded net profits of roughly $30.34 million. The amount was split between King Charles and Prince William.

