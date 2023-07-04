Meghan, Harry in flop era: Rolling Stone magazine. Explains ‘difficult position'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in their “flop era”, according to Rolling Stone magazine which suggested that the couple were going through a period of failure after losing deals with streaming giants including Spotify. Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: The Sussexes are seen. (Instagram)

“Part of the issue the Sussexes are currently facing is that they have made their brand about their beef with the Royal Family. Now, their feud has reached a stalemate it feels like there isn’t much more to say,” Rolling Stone reported.

“The Sussexes are in a difficult position: appetite is waning for content about their rift with the royal institution, because digesting it in so many different formats now feels like overkill. But there isn’t much enthusiasm for their other projects, like the Archetypes podcast, which aren’t about that," the outlet reported.

The couple signed a number of deals with global streaming giants and launched their own multi-media organisation Archewell after they stepped down from their roles in the royal family and moved to the United States.

However, it was reported that Meghan Markle’s deal with Spotify was coming to an end after just one series of her podcast, Archetypes. Jeremy Zimmer, chief executive of the United Talent Agency, said, “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent. And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”

Following their interview with US host Oprah Winfrey in 2021, it was estimated that the couple’s deals with Netflix, Apple and Spotify had secured them over 100 million pounds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON