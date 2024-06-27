 Russia considering downgrading relations with the West | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Russia considering downgrading relations with the West

Reuters |
Jun 27, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Peskov said that no decision had yet been made on the matter and that Russia was considering different ways to respond to the West.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia is considering a possible downgrading of diplomatic relations with the West due to the deeper involvement of the United States and its allies in the Ukraine war, though no decision has yet been made.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (AFP)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (AFP)

"The issue of lowering the level of diplomatic relations is a standard practice for states that face unfriendly or hostile manifestations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the possibility of such a move.

"Due to the growing involvement of the West in the conflict over Ukraine, the Russian Federation cannot but consider various options for responding to such hostile Western intervention in the Ukrainian crisis."

Peskov said that no decision had yet been made on the matter and that Russia was considering different ways to respond to the West.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Russia considering downgrading relations with the West
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On